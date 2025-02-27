McLaren star Pato O'Ward shares his recipe for IndyCar success ahead of opening race at St. Petersburg

Pato O'Ward has recently shared his recipe to achieve success ahead of the commencement of the 2025 Indy Car season.

The Arrow McLaren driver, who made his debut in the American open-wheel racing series in 2018, is set to embark on his eighth season in the sport.

Widely regarded as one of IndyCar’s top talents, Pato O'Ward is often tipped as a potential series champion.

However, despite his immense skill, an IndyCar Series title has remained elusive.

Since transitioning from the world of Formula 1 to IndyCar, the Mexican driver has achieved a career-best third-place finish, a feat he accomplished in the 2021 season.

With the 2025 campaign about to take center stage and the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on the horizon, Pato O'Ward has outlined what it would take to finally claim the championship.

Speaking in an interview shared by Arrow McLaren on social media, the former Indy NXT champion emphasized the importance of near-perfection in the battle for the title.

“You have to be close to perfect to be a champion,” O’Ward stated.

The words of the Arrow McLaren driver ring true, as recent IndyCar seasons have been decided by the slimmest of margins.

The 2024 season, in particular, witnessed the title race go down to the final day, which saw Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou clinching the championship by just two points, with Andretti Global’s Colton Herta finishing second.

With the 2025 season just days away, Pato O'Ward will be aiming for a strong start—especially given St. Petersburg Grand Prix’s reputation as an early indicator of title contenders, as seen with past champions Josef Newgarden, Juan Pablo Montoya, and many others.

Pato O'Ward among favorites for IndyCar Series title

Pato O'Ward is among the favorites to win the 2025 IndyCar Series Cup. The Arrow McLaren driver, however, is faced with stiff competition from several other drivers, including Alex Palou—who is aiming for a three-peat—and Josef Newgarden, who is eyeing the possibility of racking up another IndyCar Series victory.

The young Mexican will also face stiff competition from several other drivers, including last season’s runner-up, Colton Herta, as well as Scott McLaughlin, who claimed several victories on the ovals and street circuits with Team Penske.

Whether the Arrow McLaren driver can overcome the odds and claim his first IndyCar championship remains to be seen, especially considering the competitive nature of the 2025 grid.

