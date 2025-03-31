Meyer Shank Racing announces groundbreaking IndyCar partnership with Miami college

IndyCar team Meyer Shank Racing has announced its new partnership with the Miami-based St. Thomas University on March 31, 2025. MSR will be partnering with various departments of the university and integrating students from various disciplines into the team.

Students at the University will be given detailed access to the day-to-day operations, as well as the backend operations of how an IndyCar team works. They will be getting one-on-one leadership lessons from the leaders at Meyer Shank Racing.

Meyer Shank Racing will also run a St. Thomas University (STU) livery at the Milwaukee Mile Race in August. The livery was revealed as the announcement was made and features the colors of the university logo, i.e. Navy and Burgundy, and STU badging on the side pods and rear wing.

Meyer Shank Racing's co-owner Mike Shank about the partnership with St. Thomas University, as the public statement read (via Meyer Shank Racing):

“This opportunity to align with St. Thomas University is truly something that I have not seen before. There are so many areas of motorsports that people can work in and it’s really great that St. Thomas University is opening its doors for us to show students what all racing is about. We’re very excited for this partnership.”

The partnership is aimed at promoting and growing the upcoming generation while fostering innovation and providing career opportunities in motorsports. As per the public statement, Meyer Shank Racing will be collaborating with the Department of Fashion Merchandising & Design, Big Data Analytics, Culinary and Sports Administration.

Students from the Fashion Merchandising & Design department will design a special race suit for the team and the opportunity to have Marcus Armstrong wear the same for the Milwaukee Mile. The Big Data Analytics students will be getting hands-on experience working with MSR’s IndyCar and IMSA engineers. The Culinary students will develop a motorsport-specific hydration sports drink.

Meyer Shank Racing's strong result at the Thermal Club IndyCar race

MSR showcased the strong pace at the second race at Thermal Club where both drivers finished inside the Top 10. Marcus Armstrong started P7 with Felix Rosenqvist right behind him in P9. The Swedish driver finished P5 whereas Armstrong crossed the chequered flag in P7, marking his first-ever Top 10 result since joining Meyer Shank Racing.

Speaking about the result, Rosenqvist said (via Speedway Digest):

“I would say that's a pretty good day from P9. It was a game of patience, kind of just going a little bit slower than you want to, to be quick at the end. It was a game of chess.”

Meyer Shank Racing had a strong showing at the first IndyCar race at St. Pete where Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong locked out the second row in qualifying. However, contact with the wall ended Armstrong’s race.

