Meyer Shank Racing Boss ranks Scott Dixon among the “truly great drivers”

Mike Shank hailed Chip Ganassi Racing star Scott Dixon as one of the truly great drivers on the current IndyCar grid. The Meyer Shank Racing co-owner featured in a YouTube video where he detailed the factors that separate the good drivers from the greatest, and Dixon's name came up as one of the greats.

Ad

The MSR co-owner and Team Principal is a former driver himself, and knows what it takes to become great. Shank featured on the SAFEisFAST YouTube channel’s video as he discussed all things racing.

Talking about what makes a driver great and stand out from the other drivers on the grid, Shank said (via X):

“I really think what makes a truly, truly great driver is the ability to free think when you're ten tenths driving the car. You have that extra gear, not physically, mentally, that you can adjust to one more thing. The cars are getting so technically advanced now with hybrid and all kinds of iterations of how it's put into the car.”

Ad

Trending

Mike Shank further explained how the ability to take in commands, make the changes, focus on things like strategy, and what other drivers are doing while driving a car at 200+ miles per hour is what makes a driver great. The MSR boss suggested that he was never able to do the same, and hailed Scott Dixon as someone who's able to do it.

“The really, really great ones, you know, you're talking about like Scott Dixons and people like that have made a big living at this. They have the ability to almost do strategy in their head in real time,’ added Mike Shank.

Ad

Alex Palou also came out during the Thermal GP weekend and was asked to name his GOAT. Although the Spaniard hailed Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt, he chose Scott Dixon as the driver he looked up to.

Scott Dixon revealed the factor that will determine his retirement

Scott Dixon is the most accomplished driver on the current IndyCar grid with six championships, 58 wins, and 32 pole positions to his name. The Kiwi driver is 44-years-old and is still driving like he's in his prime years. The P2 result at St. Pete was a reminder of what Dixon still has in store against the upcoming young IndyCar talents.

Ad

On his retirement and the factors that will determine the same, Dixon said (via New Zealand Herald):

“I think not being competitive is probably the first thing, you know? I've got a lot of lots of friends that have retired and ... a lot of those people kind of regret doing it. I think it's a pure luxury to, you know, do something that you actually, really, really love.”

Ad

“There will be a point, you know, for me, if you're just getting your arse kicked, then, you know, you don't want to continuously do that, that's for sure,” he added.

Scott Dixon started the Long Beach Grand Prix in P14, led a couple of laps, and finished the race inside the Top 10 in P8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More