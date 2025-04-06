Meyer Shank Racing driver urges IndyCar to take notes from F1

Marcus Armstrong, who switched to Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) in 2025, recently shared his thoughts on what IndyCar can learn from Formula 1 to make the experience of watching the race more enjoyable for fans. Armstrong mentioned how F1 makes it extremely easy for its fans to digest all the content around any given race weekend and that he would like to have some of those things carry over to IndyCar.

The discussion happened with his fellow IndyCar driver Conor Daly on his podcast, where the Meyer Shank Racing driver appeared as the guest on April 3. With Armstrong's background in feeder series like F4 and F2, Daly asked him what he thinks IndyCar can learn from Formula 1 in general. Armstrong explained that he has recently become more interested in Formula 1 again.

Armstrong further added that although he didn’t enjoy being part of that world two years ago, now he regularly watches Formula 1 content through the F1tv app. Pointing out the ease of accessibility to different features of the app, he believed that IndyCar offering a similar experience would help fans connect with the drivers and the sport even more.

"I kind of love tuning into F1tv and watching everything that's going on, you know..." Armstrong shared. "The access that I have to watching all of that stuff is so easy, it's all on an app. I don't actually watch the broadcast of F1, I just watch the onboards." (1:08:10 onwards)

"I feel like IndyCar could do more of that, like just make it easier to absorb the information, because if it was available to me, I would go back, and I'd watch every single driver on board from the whole race just because it's interesting to see what they experienced. I feel the information is very digestible on F1tv. I don't want to be like an advertising man. I am just giving you my opinion on it," he added.

Armstrong was the IndyCar Rookie of the Year in 2023 and competed for two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing before switching to Meyer Shank Racing in 2025.

Marcus Armstrong to partner with Root Insurance at Meyer Shank Racing for select races

Marcus Armstrong at Indycar Series Test - Day 1 - Source: Getty

In 2024, Root Insurance, a company based in Columbus, Ohio, became a primary sponsor for the No. 11 Honda driven by Marcus Armstrong for select races. The 24-year-old driver debuted the Root Insurance livery at Barber Motorsports Park on April 28, 2024. He achieved his first top-10 finish of the season in that race.

He also got his first IndyCar podium in the Root Insurance colors at the Detroit Grand Prix in June. CGR revealed a special livery for Armstrong to celebrate Root's home state event at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. This season, Armstrong will once again represent Root Insurance on his No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda in four events, starting at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

"I'm excited to have Root back as a primary sponsor this year for four races," Armstrong shared (via SpeedwayDigest). "I have a great relationship with the team at Root, and I'm looking forward to continuing the partnership. Last year, I scored my first-ever INDYCAR podium with Root on the car in Detroit, and hopefully, this year, we can add to those results, starting with Long Beach."

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 13.

