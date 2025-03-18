Meyer Shank Racing to give "life-changing" honor to 500 US veterans at the inaugural Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix

Motorsport team Meyer Shank Racing has partnered with Folds of Honor for the Thermal Club IndyCar race as it plans to honor 500 US Veterans. The IndyCar team will be hosting the US Veterans and families of the fallen during the race weekend and will be providing a life-changing experience to them.

The second race of the IndyCar season is on the horizon at the Thermal Club. Last time around, the race at the Thermal was an exhibition event which was the $1 Million challenge. This time around, it is a calendar race with championship points being awarded to the participants.

The Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that provides aid to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who fell during the line of duty or suffered a disability during service. Mike Shank and Jim Meyer’s team has partnered with the NPO and Thermal to honor 500 such Veterans and their families.

The founder and CEO of Folds of Honor Lt. Col. Dan Rooney came out and hailed Meyer Shank Racing and Thermal Club’s initiative to honor the veterans as he said (via Meyer Shank Racing):

“We are grateful to Meyer Shank Racing and its outstanding team for supporting Folds of Honor and our recipients during the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. INDYCAR, its affiliated teams and its fans have a long history of patriotism and honoring American heroes. MSR understands the importance of an education and is doing something about it. They are making a life-changing difference.”

The race weekend at Thermal Club begins March 21st with the practice session, qualifying on Saturday, March 22nd and the race on Sunday, March 23.

The veterans will be invited and hosted by MSR on the race day by providing them an all-access pass, giving them insights into the behind-the-scenes action and a chance to meet & greet with drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong.

Meyer Shank Racing renews partnership with Clopay

Clopay is a global brand and the largest manufacturer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Meyer Shank Racing first signed a deal with the manufacturer in 2022 and recently renewed the partnership in February 2025.

The global manufacturer signed a multi-year extension with the motorsport team and will continue to sponsor Meyer Shank Racing's IndyCar and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship entries. Speaking about the extension, MSR co-owner Mike Shank said:

“Renewing our partnership with Clopay is something as a team that we are really proud of. I'm very passionate about supporting local and with Clopay located just outside of Cincinnati, we have a really close relationship not only professionally but personally as well.”

MSR had a strong start to the 2025 season with both drivers qualifying P3 and P4, as they locked out the second row. Marcus Armstrong had an unfortunate brush with the barriers which ended his race and Felix Rosenqvist finished P7.

