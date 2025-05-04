Meyer Shank Racing owner justifies Felix Rosenqvist's signing: "I needed a freaking fast guy”

MSR star Felix Rosenqvist replaced former Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing for the 2024 season. The Swedish driver had some big shoes to fill, as the Meyer Shank Racing signing was questioned by many. However, MSR co-owner Mike Shank has come out ahead of the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park to justify Rosenqvist's signing.

Rosenqvist, who raced for Arrow McLaren in 2023, was let go by the Papaya team at the end of the season as he was the lowest finishing McLaren driver. The #6 Arrow McLaren saw a number of drivers the next season, with Callum Ilott, Nolan Siegel, and Theo Pourchaire filling in.

However, none of them were able to achieve a top five result, unlike Rosenqvist in 2024, who finished inside the top five four times, including two podium finishes. Mike Shank sat with FOX’s broadcast crew, including Will Buxton, during the warm-up at Barber Motorsport Park.

Shank was questioned about his team's electric start to the 2025 season and whether the MSR co-owner is content with the performances. He took the opportunity to hail Felix Rosenqvist, justify his signing, and silence those who had questioned the Swedish driver.

“Let's talk about Felix first. We brought Felix then because I felt in 2023, I just needed someone really fast. There was some question about his race ability of things, why he got let go from McLaren, but what I needed, I needed just a freaking fast guy. He is that,” said Mike Shank. (3:00 onwards)

“And by the way, in 2024. We qualified. If you count the ovals between two cars, we qualified in the top six 15 times up from zero in 2023 okay, so it's a big game, speed. Sundays were a little tough, although they got better towards the end of 24, so this year the focus has been on the races,” he added.

Marcus Armstrong was able to make it into the Top 12 qualifying session at the Alabama Indy Grand Prix and will start the race in P11. Felix Rosenqvist just missed out on the second qualifying session and will start the race in P14.

“It's going to come to us”: Felix Rosenqvist on Meyer Shank Racing’s chance at a win in 2025

The 2025 Alabama Indy Grand Prix will be Felix Rosenqvist's 100th start in IndyCar. The Swedish driver sat with Motorsport for an interview before the race at Barber and discussed how the team has improved over the last year.

Speaking about the possibility of getting on the podiums and winning this year, he said:

“I think the podium at Long Beach was very close, to be honest. We had a fuel reading error at the end, which definitely didn't help. We were third for most of the race. I think our approach is, if you keep knocking on the door, keep qualifying well, have a good race pace, it's going to come to us. Not just a podium, but I think a win at some point.”

Felix Rosenqvist started the first race at St. Pete on the second row and finished in P7. The 33-year-old finished the next two races at Thermal Club and Long Beach in P5 and P4, just outside of the podium positions.

