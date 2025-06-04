Michael Andretti mocks his former IndyCar drivers after rescuing them from a stranded boat

Andretti is one of the biggest racing names in the motorsport world, and Michael Andretti spearheaded the operation for much of the team's existence. The 62-year-old had hired multiple fan favorite drivers over the years. Though many of them are continuing their careers in other areas on the paddock, the former IndyCar champion was the one to rescue a fleet of them when their boat was stranded in a lake.

The 1991 CART champion is one of the most renowned figures in IndyCar owing to his legacy both as a driver and a team owner in the series. On the other hand, four current IndyCar drivers who have raced under the Andretti badge earlier in their careers were enjoying the break after the Detroit Grand Prix on a lake.

However, their boat suffered a driveshaft failure, which left Alexnader Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Conor Daly, Christian Rasmussen, along with others on the vessel in a no man's land. That's where Michael Andretti came to the rescue, as he towed the boat to help his former drivers get out of an iffy situation, as Daly shared on X:

"@IndyCar internet would have a good laugh at the situation currently taking place. @AlexanderRossi has had a boat driveshaft failure in the middle of a lake. @michaelandretti is now towing us to safety. 3 of us on said boat have driven for Michael. More to come #teameffort."

The retired Andretti team owner jibed back at the 33-year-old's comments with a humorous response:

"I'm retired and still can't get rid of you guys! @AlexanderRossi @ChristianR_DK @Hinchtown."

While Daly has a history of driving for a myriad of teams, back in 2019, Michael Andretti was on the hunt to hire the Indiana-born driver in his squad.

When Michael Andretti was eager to get Conor Daly onboard the Andretti stable

Conor Daly in the Andretti IndyCar for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500: Getty

Michael Andretti is known to start a pursuit to land a talented driver in the driving seat. Alexander Rossi had similarly kickstarted his IndyCar career under the leadership of the 42-time race winner when he emerged as the latest rookie to win the Indy 500 in 2016.

Conor Daly had started his IndyCar venture in 2013 and made several appearances on the grid, often changing teams every weekend. Despite this, Andretti had not been able to get him onboard.

But this changed in 2019 when the 33-year-old joined the squad for the Indy 500 and the Laguna Seca races. Sharing his thoughts on getting the Indiana-born Donn the Andretti race suit, Michael Andretti had said (via IndyCar):

"We’ve been working for quite a few years to try to figure out how to get Conor in our family. We highly rate him as a driver. We think Conor will fit in here perfectly with all of the other teammates he’s going to have."

However, Daly now races for Juncos Hollinger Racing as his venture at Andretti came to an end after only two appearances.

