Michael Andretti reacts to IndyCar rookie Louis Foster's phenomenal pole lap at Road America

IndyCar legend Michael Andretti reacted to rookie Louis Foster taking his first career pole position in the series at Road America on Saturday (June 22). The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver surprised the entire grid with a best lap time of 1:44.5141 around the 4.048-mile circuit, which was over a tenth of a second quicker than reigning champion Alex Palou.

Foster gave the Bobby Rahal-owned team its 38th pole position in IndyCar and first of the season. Michael Andretti, who had a longstanding rivalry with Rahal in the late 80s and early 90s, commended his newest driver for his achievement at Road America, one of the trickiest circuits in IndyCar.

"Congrats @_LouisFoster on that big lap to get pole @roadameric!" Andretti wrote in an X post.

Michael Andretti @michaelandretti LINK Congrats @_LouisFoster on that big lap to get pole @roadameric!

Foster replied to Andretti's post with one emoji, writing:

"🙌🏻"

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing signed Louis Foster in 2025 on the heels of his ultra-dominant 2024 Indy NXT season, where he won 8 of 14 races driving for Andretti Global. Michael Andretti had signed the British driver to his Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) team in 2023.

In his rookie year, he earned six podiums, including two wins, before demolishing his rivals the following year.

What Michael Andretti said about "unstoppable" Louis Foster after the 2024 Indy NXT championship

Louis Foster at the IndyNXT Series OUTFRONT Showdown - Source: Getty

Louis Foster secured the 2024 Indy NXT season with Andretti Global with a victory at the Milwaukee Mile, which was the second-to-last round of the season. He didn't even need to compete in the season finale at Nashville.

Nonetheless, he took another thumping victory there to win the title with 639 points. His title rival, Jacob Abel, who now drives for Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar, was 122 points behind him, with 517 points.

Michael Andretti commended Foster for his unbelievable run after he sealed the title at Milwaukee. He said (via Andretti Global):

"Louis has just been unstoppable this season, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch him dominate weekend after weekend. Our INDY NXT program is so strong, I think we’re on a 20-race podium streak over the last two seasons, and I’m proud of what that group has been able to accomplish this season across the board. I’m looking forward to seeing that sixth INDY NXT by Firestone Series Championship banner hanging in our shop soon."

Louis Foster's Indy NXT title was a sweet goodbye gift to Michael Andretti, who would surprisingly announce his exit from the team in September.

At Road America, the 21-year-old British driver will lead the pack of 27 to green, with championship contenders Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood in his mirrors. RLL teammate Graham Rahal also made the Fast 6 in qualifying and will start the race in sixth place.

