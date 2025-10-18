Michael Andretti rumored to buy PREMA Racing, claims IndyCar insider

IndyCar legend Michael Andretti has recently been linked to a return to the American open-wheel racing series. IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett came out on his podcast, commented on the rumors of the 63-year-old’s return to the series, and detailed the PREMA Racing rumors.

Michael Andretti followed in his father Mario Andretti's footsteps and raced in the IndyCar before establishing his own team in the series, currently known as Andretti Global. However, after the 2024 season, Andretti left the role of CEO at the team, with reports suggesting that he even sold his majority shares.

Dan Towriss took over as the CEO of Andretti Global since Andretti’s departure, and has put the team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella. The 63-year-old was spotted during a few race weekends in 2025, but with no real affiliation to Andretti.

The rumors going on in the paddock are that Michael Andretti is reportedly set to make a comeback in IndyCar, and is eyeing to buy, or buy into an existing team. Marshall Pruett was questioned about the same on the latest episode of his podcast, ‘MP 1641: The Week In IndyCar Oct 16 2025’.

“There's been rumors for a while that Michael is going to be buying into or buying Prema. If Michael wants to come back, I feel safe in saying he has earned enough money to where he would have the ability to buy something and or have enough friends and connections, investors to make that happen,” said Pruett (35:30 onwards)

“Buying into Prema, if that's something that Prema wanted to facilitate, would not come with charters, so there would be non-guaranteed entries. At least on the IndyCar side, I don't know if I see anything that jumps out as easy or immediate if Michael were to want to do that,” added the IndyCar insider

Marshall Pruett on Andretti Global being “in a better place without” Michael Andretti

In the June edition of the Racer Mailbag, a fan asked Marshall Pruett about Dan Towriss’ absence from the IndyCar grid and how Michael Andretti was on the track. The fan suggested that the team needed Michael's leadership, detailing how the team is incomplete without the IndyCar legend.

“Towriss is there, but he’s not Michael. There is Mario, however. The IndyCar team is in a better place without him. Wish that wasn’t the case, but all the people I know who I’ve asked say the change was for the better and the results supports the notion,” responded Marshall Pruett

Andretti had a subpar 2025 season, especially with Colton Herta, who finished as the runner-up in 2024, but was nowhere near the Top 3 this year. Kyle Kirkwood, however, came out as Andretti's knight in shining Armor, with multiple wins, eventually finishing P4 in the championship.

