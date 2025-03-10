Michael Andretti's son Marco gives significant update on recovery with 'first 10k' run since calf injury

Michael Andretti, the founder of Andretti Global, is a well-known name in American motorsports. His son, Marco Andretti, has also made his mark in motorsports over the years. Marco is currently recovering from a calf injury and has given a solid update.

Marco Andretti, via his official Instagram account, has come up with an update on his recovery from the injury. In relation to this, he has recently shared a picture of his first 10k run post his injury via stories and added the following caption:

"First 10k🏃🏽 since calf injury. Feeling good😃" Andretti wrote.

Andretti's story - Source: via @marcoandretti on Instagram

Over the years, the 37-year-old has competed in top American motorsports categories like the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and has tried his hands at the 'fastest racing on earth,' IndyCar. Moreover, in the last-mentioned motorsport, he has amassed an impressive 252 appearances, including two Grand Prix wins, 20 podiums, and six pole positions.

His best overall driver championship finish in the series came in 2013, when he secured P5. He managed 484 points, including two wins, six top-five finishes, and 15 top-ten finishes.

Marco Andretti set for Indy 500 return with Andretti Global

While Marco Andretti came up with a positive update regarding his calf injury recently, two months back, it was announced that he will return to IndyCar at this year's iconic Indy 500 event.

The 37-year-old will make his 20th Indy 500 outing with Andretti Global as an additional fourth entry from the team. In relation to this, the COO of the team, Doug Bresnahan, said:

"Our partnership with MAPEI over the 2024 season was such an excellent addition to our Andretti IndyCar program. The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s #27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s #98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season." [Via Motorsportweek]

For the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, Andretti Global has got the 2024 runner-up Colton Herta, 51 Grand Prix starter Kyle Kirkwood, and the former Formula 1 driver /Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson as its full-time drivers.

Marco Andretti will be the fourth entry and will participate in the much-anticipated May event with car No. 98. Interestingly, the 37-year-old has competed in all the Indy 500 events since 2006 but is yet to score a victory in the same. His last IndyCar outing also came at last year's Indy 500 event.

