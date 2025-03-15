Michael Andretti's unexpected IndyCar appearance surprises Colton Herta: "Can't remember the last time he was at a race track not working"

Michael Andretti, the founder of Andretti Autosport, was present at the street track during the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. In line with this, Colton Herta was asked to share his view on the former's presence at Round 1 of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Ad

Herta asserted that it was great for everybody to see Andretti at the race track, and while talking about the same in detail, he had the following to add:

"Yeah, I mean its great to see him again, he's been doing well. And I think he is going to enjoy it for the first time, in maybe his life, as a race fan. I can't remember the last time, I'm sure he can't remember the last time he was at a race track not working," Colton Herta said via Pit Pass Indy. (10:30 onwards).

Ad

Trending

At the 2025 season-opener in St. Pete, Herta was only able to manage a P16 finish behind Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen.

Colton Herta 'loves racing in IndyCar'

While Colton Herta was pleased seeing Michael Andretti during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend, he also took the time to cast light on how much he is in love with the highest class of open-wheel racing in America (via the same Pit Pass Indy podcast).

Ad

"Yeah, I mean, that would be cool. I'm definitely nowhere near ready to be part of the outer world yet. I like my job, and I love racing, especially in IndyCar. It is interesting though, you know for us to understand the fan perspective. Sometimes its hard to understand from the drivers' perspective." (11:12 onwards).

Ad

Colton Herta has been plying his trade in the sport since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. He has so far amassed 100 race starts and has also managed to put on board nine wins, 18 podiums, and 14 pole positions.

Moreover, in the 2024 campaign, he was on song through the 17-race tussle. He ended his season in the runner-up position with 513 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

In the process, he secured two race wins, three pole positions, 10 top-five finishes, and 13 top-ten finishes.

Ad

Round 1 (as mentioned earlier) of the 2025 season turned out to be a disappointment for Herta. However, he will have the opportunity to make a strong comeback for his Andretti Autosport racing team in the second round (Thermal Club Grand Prix of California).

The race weekend is slated to kick-off from March 21st onwards, with the main race to take place on March 23. His fans will hope to see him on top of the podium at the Thermal Club race weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback