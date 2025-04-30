Model and racer Lindsay Brewer channels cowgirl aesthetic in khaki halter top and denim skirt for Stagecoach festival

Lindsay Brewer recently sported a Western-inspired cowgirl look at the Stagecoach music festival, wearing a khaki green halter top paired with a short denim skirt. She shared the outfit on Instagram in a carousel post that featured multiple photos and videos from the country music festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Stagecoach is an annual country music festival held in Indio, California, just weeks after Coachella at the same Empire Polo Club venue. Known for its laid-back, Western-inspired atmosphere, Stagecoach attracts thousands of fans who dress in cowboy/cowgirl hats, boots, and denim to match the country theme.

Brewer's halter top was made of knitted fabric in an olive-khaki tone. It featured a deep neckline with two small straps across the chest holding it together. Her blue denim skirt had a faded wash with a slightly frayed hem. It was accessorized with a large silver concho belt. She also wore multiple necklaces, rings, and a festival wristband, perfectly matching the vibes of the Stagecoach festival.

In one of the photos, Brewer also wore a beige cowboy hat, completing the cowgirl aesthetic. She captioned her Instagram post with the following message:

"long live cowgirls🤠🫶🏼✨"

Lindsay Brewer is an American race car driver and model with a strong presence on social media with over 2.8 million followers. Brewer began her racing journey at the age of 11 after trying go-karting at a friend's birthday party. She returned to racing in 2019 after a four-year break when she earned a business administration degree from the San Diego State University.

In 2025, Brewer joined RAFA Racing to compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series alongside Jem Hepworth. The duo achieved a 3rd place finish in the AM class at Sebring International Raceway.

A quick look at Lindsay Brewer's racing career

Lindsay Brewer during A Holiday In The Vineyards" Los Angeles Premiere - Source: Getty

After her first experience with go-karts at a friend's birthday party at age 11, Lindsay Brewer started competing in various karting championships across the United States from 2009 to 2014. After completing her business administration degree, she returned to racing in 2019, participating in the Saleen S1 Cup GT Series.

Her professional racing career includes competing in the TC America Series in 2021, where she finished 14th overall. In 2022, she joined the USF Pro 2000 Championship with Exclusive Autosport, achieving a best finish of 8th place at Indianapolis. She continued in the series in 2023, finishing 18th overall.

In 2024, Brewer advanced to the Indy NXT series with Juncos Hollinger Racing, becoming the first American female to race in the series since 2007. Her debut season included a top-15 finish at St. Petersburg; however, she was temporarily dropped from the team mid-season due to contractual issues.

After being dropped from the INDY NXT championship, she moved on to compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series in 2025.

