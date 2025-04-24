Model and racer Lindsay Brewer gets 100% real about Indy NXT failure

Lindsay Brewer has opened up on what caused her sudden exit from the Indy NXT series, the top rung of IndyCar's junior ladder, in mid-2024. She was signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing as a full-time driver for the 2024 season. However, the team parted ways with her in July after only eight races.

Team co-owner Ricardo Juncos highlighted the unfulfillment of contractual obligations as the reason for Brewer's exit.

"Lindsay Brewer has been a valued member throughout her time at Juncos Hollinger Racing, and it has been a privilege to have her on the team. However, due to contractual obligations being unfulfilled, Lindsay will not be driving for the JHR Indy NXT programme for the time being. We wish her the best and hope she can return when able," Juncos said via Formula Scout.

Lindsay Brewer recently shared her biggest challenge during her time with Juncos Hollinger Racing, which was the inability to get accustomed to the physicality of Indy NXT cars.

"The move to Indy NXT was maybe a big, too big of a jump for me as I really struggled with the physicality of those cars, so I switched my focus towards GT racing after that," she said via Lamborghini.

Her performances in Indy NXT were mediocre, with two P15 finishes in St. Petersburg and Laguna Seca as her best results. She earned the promotion to Indy NXT with JHR after two years of racing in the USF Pro 2000 series with Exclusive Autosport.

Brewer currently races in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America for RAFA Racing, alongside new teammate Jem Hepworth.

Lindsay Brewer makes history in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series

Lindsay Brewer and teammate Jem Hepworth created history in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American series in March. On their debut at the race at the Sebring International Speedway, the duo stood on the podium after finishing P3 in the AM class.

They became the first all-female crew to earn a podium in the series since Stephanie Cemo and Ashton Harrison in 2019. Brewer shared her jubilation on social media via an Instagram post, where she shared a series of pictures from the weekend. The caption to it read:

"First race of the season in the books!✔️ Kicked things off with a podium finish, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead. The @lamborghinisc car is an absolute beast—it’s been amazing getting to experience GT racing! Huge thanks to @rafaracing.club for the support! 🏁🤩"

Lindsay Brewer's next time in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo for a competitive session would be the series' round 2 at Laguna Seca from May 9 to 11. Her dream is to race in the Daytona 24 Hours, and she sees this association with Lamborghini as a stepping stone towards it.

