"Money isn't the solution" - Alexander Rossi pinpoints one key reason for IndyCar team ECR’s success route

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi has shared why funding isn't the main reason behind a racing team's success. The 2016 Indy 500 winner, who has joined Ed Carpenter Racing for 2025 and beyond, has credited the team for its people-first environment.

Rossi is joining ECR at a crucial juncture in the team's history. On January 13, ahead of the 2025 season, the Indiana-based team took on a new identity, introducing a new logo, refined brand colors, and new ownership.

Ted Gelov, owner of Heartland Food Products Group, joined the owner trio of Ed Carpenter, Tony George, and Stuart Reed as the newest addition. All four businessmen belong to Indianapolis, and one of the colors in their new brand pack is named "Indiana Gold" to reflect their roots.

Rossi, who is the newest driver addition to the team coming from Arrow McLaren, was asked about Gelov's addition as a co-owner and the following impact of the funds he'll bring in. Rossi replied by explaining how the value of loyalty within the team triumphs that of funding and sponsorships.

"What we've seen in the sport and what we've seen in other championships - funding and money isn't the solution to everyone's problems, right? It certainly gives you the capability to have a better rate of development. It gives you the opportunity to maybe entice people into your organization and that sort of thing. But it’s still about the people, and I do think that a lot of the main people that have been at ECR — sorry, that are at ECR currently have been there for a very long time," he said at IndyCar's content days.

Though ECR has yet to win a championship or the Indy 500, Alexander Rossi credited the team for maintaining a close-knit group since its inception in 2011.

"I think number one is people. Number two is growing the good people and creating that environment. Then number three is having the available funds to go do the projects and build the things that you need to do."

Alexander Rossi envisions smoother sailing with ECR after failed Arrow McLaren stint

Alexander Rossi joined Arrow McLaren in 2023 on a two-year contract after racing for seven years with Andretti Global. However, the finesse with which he won eighth races, including the Indy 500 on his debut, with Andretti wasn't seen at Arrow McLaren.

A key reason for the downshift was the change in manufacturers. Rossi jumped from a Honda-powered team to a Chevrolet-powered team. In his two years driving the No.7 Chevy for McLaren, he only scored two podiums. The team eventually let him go by choosing to not renew his contract.

However, switching to ECR won't bring another opposite change. He'll continue to be in a Chevy, which encourages him.

"I think the other big thing is, yes, in 2023 going to Arrow McLaren was a big transition, but the bigger transition was really Honda to Chevy. So being able to stay in the Team Chevy family and not have to go through that driving style transition that I kind of had to do from ’22 to ’23 I think is really the thing that’ll put us on the front foot more than anything else," Alexander Rossi said.

Alexander Rossi shares a good relationship with team owner Ed Carpenter and has known chief engineer Matt Barnes for a long time. Moreover, IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass has tipped the California native for a second Indy 500 victory this year.

