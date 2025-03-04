“More than you’ll ever know”: Will Buxton pens down heartfelt note following first IndyCar rodeo at St. Petersburg

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton was jubilant after making his debut inside the broadcasting booth on Sunday. Buxton, a former F1 presenter and analyst, made the move to FOX Sports' IndyCar broadcast ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The 2025 IndyCar Series season kicked off in some style at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. With Scott McLaughlin entering the race as pole winner, the season-opening IndyCar weekend delivered in terms of racing action on Sunday.

With the excitement surrounding the action on the race track, the race was also significant for the broadcasters. IndyCar action returned to FOX Sports after six seasons, and featured a familiar motorsports figure inside the broadcasting booth.

Will Buxton, renowned Formula 1 analyst, was signed up by FOX ahead of the campaign. The Briton leads the commentary team alongside James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

Buxton made his IndyCar commentating debut during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Reacting to his first-time experience from within the broadcasting booth, the 44-year-old took to his X handle to state:

"Want to take a minute to thank the fans, both at home, here on social and at the track, who have been so warm, welcoming and positive about my move to IndyCar. It means more than you’ll ever know."

Defending champion Alex Palou emerged victorious from the 2025 IndyCar season-opener. He finished first ahead of six-time champion Scott Dixon and Team Penske star Josef Newgarden.

Will Buxton opens up on Drive To Survive future ahead of seventh season

Will Buxton is best known to mainstream audiences for his role in Netflix’s hit docuseries "Drive to Survive", where his narration and expert analysis became a key component of the show’s success. Since its debut in 2019, Buxton has been a constant presence in the series.

However, with his new responsibilities as IndyCar’s lead commentator for FOX Sports, questions have arisen about his future involvement in Drive to Survive beyond its seventh season. In an interview with The Independent, Buxton admitted that while his future with the show remains unclear, he hopes to continue contributing. He explained:

"To be honest with you, I don’t know. They’ve always been very careful not to show me in situ in the paddock, I’ve always just been a talking head in a room."

"So, I guess that could continue [with me] if they wanted to. I actually really hope we can, that would be lovely."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his role in Drive to Survive, Buxton expressed excitement about experiencing the 2025 F1 season from a different perspective. He said:

"The fun part for me this year, ahead one of the most exciting F1 seasons in a long time, is I get to enjoy this one as a fan. That’s really exciting for me."

It remains to be seen whether Will Buxton will return to Drive To Survive amid his IndyCar duties.

