"Mr. Perfect does it again": Will Buxton pays tribute to Alex Palou for his dominant start to the season

Will Buxton shared his appreciation for Alex Palou, after the reigning IndyCar champion claimed his fourth victory of the 2025 season. The Briton branded Palou as 'Mr. Perfect', as he also previewed the upcoming round of the season, the Indy 500 on May 25.
Palou has completely dominated the beginning of the 2025 IndyCar season, claiming four wins from the first five races. The three-time champion is already 97 points ahead his nearest rival Kyle Kirkwood, the only other race winner this season, in the championship standings.
After yet another dominant display from the Spaniard at the IMS road course on Saturday (May 10), many fans and experts have started to pose the question of Palou being one of the greatest ever drivers in IndyCar history. FOX lead commentator Will Buxton also lauded the Chip Ganassi Racing driver via X on Saturday, calling him 'Mr. Perfect'.
"Mr. Perfect Alex Palou does it again and places his name alongside the all time greats. An astonishing start to the season. Four wins in five and now it’s the biggest race of them all, the Indy 500. See you back at the speedway in a few days."
Alex Palou had grabbed the pole position for the Sonsio GP as well, as he followed up from having claimed pole at Barber just the week prior. The reigning champion has now converted both his pole positions, in back-to-back races this season.
Palou won his first IndyCar championship in his sophomore year in the series back in 2021, which was his first season with CGR. The Spaniard then won back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024, and is looking to make it three in a row, and four overall, in 2025.
Alex Palou claims he is 'the happiest person on earth' following his fourth win in 2025 at the Sonsio GP
Alex Palou claimed that he is 'the happiest person on earth at the moment' after claiming his fourth win of the 2025 IndyCar season at the IMS roadcourse on Saturday. The 28-year-old claimed his second victory just in the month of May, as the IndyCar world heads to the Indy 500 up next.
Speaking to Will Buxton after the race on Saturday, Palou shared his happiness after winning two races in as many weekends at the beginning of May.
"It's amazing, I'm as happy as I've ever been. I am the happiest person on earth at the moment," said Palou. [via FOX Sports on X]
"Honestly, it's been amazing, an amazing start of the year but also as you said, in just six days, or seven days, we've been able to win two races in IndyCar, which doesn't come often. I know I'm in a very special moment which doesn't come very often and it feels amazing to be part of it." he added.
Palou will now be hoping to add his name to the history books by claiming his first Indy 500 victory. The CGR driver has never won at an oval in his IndyCar career, and will be hoping to right that statistic by winning one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.