"My day was made": Graham Rahal's wife shares star-struck moment on meeting Armageddon star William Fichtner

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently posted a picture with Armageddon star William Fichtner on Instagram. Fichtner is an American actor who has played several memorable characters in various movies. He is most known for his role as Colonel Willie Sharp in the 1998 film Armageddon.Force posted a picture of her meeting Fichtner on the grid at the Toronto Grand Prix. She captioned the picture:&quot;⭐ struck! I got to meet actor William Fichtner on the grid only to find out he's a big fan of mine and the family and watched us all race! Love meeting people who are so genuine, kind and big car enthusiasts. My day was made before it even started!🤩 If you didnt know my family are big movie buffs and 'Armageddon' is one of our all time favorites, so this was pretty cool🎬&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCourtney Force is a former drag racer who drove for her father's team, John Force Racing. She amassed over 12 wins in the funny car series, making her one of the female drivers with the most wins in the series' history. She hung up her racing boots in 2019 to spend time with their family.Her husband, Graham Rahal, races in the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. He has had a good 2025 season so far, qualifying in 21st place at the maiden race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, held on March 2. He finished the race in 12th place.He qualified fifth for the recently held Toronto Grand Prix and finished seventh.When Graham Rahal talked about his 'very interesting dynamic' with Courtney ForceGraham Rahal once spoke about a &quot;very interesting dynamic&quot; he shares with his wife, Courtney Force. He also spoke about who he consults during contract negotiations.The 36-year-old has been in the sport since 2008 and has dealt with a lot of contracts. While on the IndyCar segment 'Five Questions with .......' in 2023, Rahal was questioned about who he consults during contract negotiations with the team. He replied:&quot;I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through my dad, but really, it was Mike that I worked with, and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team.&quot;Courtney Force herself has had a successful racing career and knows her way around contract negotiations. Hence, Graham Rahal feels confident while consulting her.