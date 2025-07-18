“My favorite place”: Courtney Force shares a glimpse of her fancy date night with husband Graham Rahal in Toronto

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, took to Instagram and uploaded a story as she shared a glimpse of her favorite restaurant. The place is based in Toronto, and as Rahal and his wife arrived in Canada for the upcoming IndyCar race, they visited Courtney’s favourite place.

The IndyCar races at the Iowa Speedway are done and dusted, with Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou winning the races, respectively. The next destination for the IndyCar drivers is the race in Canada, held on the streets of Toronto next to Lake Ontario.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star Graham Rahal arrives in Toronto after failing to finish either of the two IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway inside the Top 10. Rahal's only Top 10 finish this year came at the Sonsio GP at the Indianapolis Grand Prix circuit.

Nonetheless, keeping the on-track performance aside, Graham Rahal decided to spend quality time with his wife, Courtney Force, in Toronto as the couple visited the Jacobs and Co. Steakhouse on 81 Bay Street.

Courtney uploaded a video on her story as she captured one of the employees at the restaurant making the Caesar dressing in front of the couple with Rahal curiously looking at it. The caption revealed that it was her favorite place, and that the couple travelled to the IndyCar race in Toronto without their daughters.

The caption read,

“Caesar salad magician. Date night in Toronto with @grahamrahal (our first race without the girls in probably ever), but went to my favorite place! @jacobssteakhouse”

Image credits: Instagram/@courtneyforce

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, is the daughter of NHRA legend John Force and was herself a drag racing driver before she retired in 2019. Rahal and Force first started a conversation on X before meeting at an NHRA event. The two soon started seeing each other and tied the knot in November 2015.

Courtney and Graham are proud parents of two daughters, Harlan Ann and Tinley Leighton Rahal. The elder daughter was born in November 2020, with the younger one, Tinley, born in September 2022.

Graham Rahal's subpar 2025 IndyCar season continues

Graham Rahal has had a woeful last few IndyCar seasons as he's failed to finish inside the Top 10 in the championship since 2022. The 2025 season has so far been the worst for Rahal in the last three seasons, as the RLL driver only has one Top 10 finish to his name when he finished P6 at Sonsio GP.

NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver had a dry spell after the 2025 Indy 500, where he finished P20, P22, P20 and P24 at Detroit, Gateway, Road America and Mid-Ohio, respectively.

However, Rahal has finished inside the Top 10 at Indy Toronto in the last three years, including a P4 finish in 2022. Coming into the 2025 IndyCar race at Toronto, the IndyCar veteran could put a strong end to the season.

