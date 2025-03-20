"My wife felt it even my brother said it": Will Power shares an unshakable belief behind his iconic 2018 Indy 500 victory

Team Penske IndyCar driver, Will Power, is undoubtedly one of the out-and-out legends of the sport. In 2018, he triumphed in the iconic Indy 500. In line with this, he has talked about his immense belief in the build-up to the 2018 event.

Back then, the two-time world champion got the better of Ed Carpenter (P2) and Scott Dixon (P3) to secure the win in the 200-lap race. On the well-known Doug and Drivers show (Indianapolis Motor Speedway YT Channel), he talked about the same:

"Massively special, massively special, huge weight off the shoulders, and funnily enough, I just felt like I was going to win it all month. It was just a weird thing, you know, my wife felt it, even my brother said, I walked out the bus on Sunday morning, and he's like I got a good feeling about today man!" Power said.

In the 2018 Indy 500, Will Power led 59 laps out of 200 while driving the #20 car Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Moreover, following his sensational win, he amassed a whopping prize money of $2,525,454.

Will Power's take on his 'epic' Indy 500 celebrations

While Will Power has shed light on the strong winning feeling he had ahead of the 2018 Indy 500, via the same interview, he also talked about his mega post-race celebrations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"I can't see how you would celebrate any other way, like it is such an epic event and it's such a tough one to win and it's a career-defining moment, there's so many things that make it special, you know, you get to a point, where you wonder if you'lll ever win it and those sort of thoughts, so a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure off, honestly, it's been so long since I have had a good race there," Power said.

Since the 2018 Indy 500, Power has not been able to triumph in the event again. In 2019, the event was won by his then-Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud, whereas in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the victors were Takuma Sato (RLL Racing), Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing), and Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing).

Interestingly, the 2023 and 2024 Indy 500 were won again by Will Power's current Penske teammate, Josef Newgarden. The 34-year-old will once again eye the victory in this year's event and considering this, Power will be required to put in extra effort to get the better of his teammate and the other top challengers. The 2025 Indy 500 will take place on May 25 at International Motor Speedway.

