Myles Rowe opens up on the "double-edged sword moment" of being the first African-American to win an IndyCar-sanctioned title

The Indy NXT series acts as a ladder for young talent to get into the premier series, and Myles Rowe is one of the prodigies who races in the series. He is the first African-American driver to win a championship sanctioned by IndyCar and shared his thoughts on achieving the massive feat.

Rowe became the first-ever driver to win a USF2000 race as an African-American, which was the first of his myriad records. In 2023, he won the USF Pro 2000 championship race in St. Petersburg, amassing another record to his name.

This win was the first of many as he won 11 more races throughout the year, and created history by winning the title. Subsequently, reflecting on his achievement in a recent interview with Foxxtecca, he revealed how winning the championship was a "double-edged sword". Myles Rowe expressed his empathy as he claimed how other drivers were snubbed away a chance at winning the title, and said:

"I'm very appreciative of it. It's one of those, it's a double-edged sword moment where it's like we're in 2024 now I won the championship in 2023 it's almost like you wish that that didn't happen. You wish that there were more people that have the opportunity to do that but at the same time that's not the case, and I was able to make that history and I'm very appreciative to you know be able to accomplish that sort of a feat." [3:43 onwards]

Myles Rowe is now gearing up for his second season in the Indy NXT series.

Myles Rowe reflects on his pre-season testing work done at Sebring

The 24-year-old has partnered up with Abel Motorsports for the upcoming season. The Indiana-based team is a step up for Myles Rowe after Jacob Abel, who raced for the team last year and finished as runners-up in the championship left the outfit.

Moreover, preparing for the year up ahead, Myles Rowe alongside his teammates participated in a pre-season test at Sebring between January 15 and 16 and shared his perspective after testing the Indy NXT cars.

"First time back in the car always feels like the first time, just excitement. Even more so being at Sebring, which will wake you up as you drive over each bump! It’s always great to be back with my ABEL Motorsports family, it really is like seeing your aunts, uncles, etc. each time. They’re just so excited to see us (drivers) and we’re excited to see them," he said [via Abel Motorsports].

Rowe added:

"I love Sebring, and the bumps, it really reminds me of driving on a true street-course, which are my favorite tracks we visit so just great to be back. We had a list of test items we wanted to get through, and I think we’ve really landed on a philosophy for St. Petersburg that will work well for us, I just can’t wait to get the season going."

Myles Rowe will further participate in a test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca between February 5-6. The driver is anticipated to be well-versed in the antics of the Indy NXT car and bid for the championship.

