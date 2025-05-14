NASCAR champion Kyle Larson makes his feelings clear about the Indy 500: “It’s definitely the biggest event I’ve ever competed in”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, will execute a double duty on May 25 to participate in the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. He expressed that the Indy 500, also known as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, is the biggest event he has competed in.

The part-time IndyCar competitor with Arrow McLaren and full-time NASCAR driver for Hendrick Motorsports said that if he makes it to the Indy 500 Firestone Fast Six, he will not be taking part in the shootout further. Instead, Larson will fly to Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star race, which has prize money of $1 million.

However, despite choosing stock car racing over the Indy 500 pole, he maintains that the latter is the greatest event he has ever participated in. Indy 500, along with the Monaco GP and 24h of LeMans, is the motorsport crown jewel, making it one of the most prestigious racing events on the globe.

"I think that allowed me to enjoy the moment and the fan stuff and all the festivities that go on throughout these couple of weeks. it is definitely the biggest event I have competed in...being a part of it is special....fun times to be Kyle Larson," Larson said via NTT IndyCar series.

The month of May, with a four-week run-up up is celebrated as the 500 festival, where the festivities go on alongside practice and qualifying to bring in the most prestigious race of the calendar.

Kyle Larson details what it means to be entering the Indy 500 as the NASCAR championship leader

AUTO: MAY 12 Kubota High Limit Racing Monday MAYhem - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson started from pole position at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11, and delivered a dominant performance to take the chequered flag and with it, the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

After the race, Larson reflected on the significance of his victory and his upcoming participation in the Indianapolis 500. He emphasized how meaningful it is for the sport to have the Cup Series championship leader competing in the Indy 500, calling it a monumental moment for NASCAR.

"I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine," he said via Speedway Digest.

"This year, I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport. I do think it’s really cool, and yeah, we had a great day, so great points day. Yeah, I look forward to the next couple weeks and then actually getting to race the 600 and hopefully having the point lead after that one, too," Larson added.

Kyle Larson is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings with 469 points.

