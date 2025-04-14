NASCAR chief Ben Kennedy spotted at the IndyCar Long Beach GP

The IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix is known for attracting major figures across the racing world, and the 2025 edition of the race wasn’t any different. NASCAR chief Ben Kennedy was spotted at the California temporary street circuit IndyCar race.

The visit of the American motorsports chief comes amid rumors of the NASCAR racing series considering an expansion into Southern California, with the Long Beach circuit a key track of interest. Previous reports had suggested that the stock car racing series is pursuing a 50% stake in the Long Beach race.

As seen in a photo shared by motorsports reporter Bryan Nolen on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the NASCAR vice president and chief of venue & racing innovations was pictured walking along the race track ahead of the event.

It should be noted, however, that the IndyCar racing series, managed by the Penske Entertainment Group, has over the years continued to build increasing synergy with several series across the American motorsports landscape — and the stock car series is one it shares a healthy relationship with. Oftentimes, several drivers from the NASCAR series are allowed to participate in the iconic Indy 500 race, and this edition of the IndyCar event is no exception, with drivers like Kyle Larson already announced to participate.

While the details behind Ben Kennedy’s visit to the Long Beach circuit remain unclear, it is a narrative to watch in the coming days.

Colton Herta downplayed favorite tag at IndyCar Long Beach GP

Colton Herta shrugged off suggestions of him being the favorite for victory at the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix. The 25-year-old has largely been tipped by many to win the California race.

The Andretti Autosport driver enjoyed an overall solid weekend in the lead-up to Sunday’s race, qualifying second for the Grand Prix, and starts the race behind his teammate Kyle Kirkwood — a display that has only further strengthened claims about him clinching victory at the California circuit.

However, ahead of the start of the race, the 2024 IndyCar Series runner-up downplayed the favorite tag being ascribed to him. Sharing a five-word post on his X account, Herta wrote:

“Stop picking me for this!”

Expand Tweet

It’s no surprise that the Andretti driver is being picked as a favorite to win the Long Beach race, as in his five years of racing at the Grand Prix, Herta has recorded a victory and a podium finish, alongside a top-five finish in three of his five entries into the race.

While Herta has indeed deflected the favorite tag, it has to be stated that he will fancy his chances of clinching victory at the race as he continues to eye the possibility of winning his maiden series championship in the open-wheel racing series.

