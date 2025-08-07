A.J. Foyt racing driver Santino Ferrucci recently spoke about his beef with Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly. The NASCAR icon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., proposed to mediate the beef between the two drivers.The 27-year-old drives the #14 A.J. Foyt Racing car powered by Chevrolet. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver and the A.J. Foyt Racing driver have had a long history of animosity. However, their argument took flight after the two made contact at Mid-Ohio earlier this month, where Ferrucci ended up with a 3 place penalty while Daly ended up in the grass. Daly took to his social media accounts to call Ferrucci names like 'clown' and 'backmarker', which further elevated the argument.Santino Ferrucci recently appeared on the podcast Dale Jr Download hosted by NASCAR driver Dale Jr. While on the podcast, he was proposed an interesting solution by Dale Jr to squash the beef. He said: (via Dirty Mo Media on X)&quot;I think it'd be cool if all three of us were in the same city and all three of us went out for dinner. It would be pretty interesting. I can mediate&quot;The two drivers have had contrasting seasons so far, as the #14 A.J. Foyt racing driver has finished a few races in the top-ten and has also scored two podiums this season, while Daly has finished multiple races outside the top-ten. However, both the drivers are yet to score a victory.Santino Ferrucci speaks about his emotions after his career-best finish at Detroit Grand PrixSantino Ferrucci recently spoke about how he felt after scoring his career-best result, a second place finish, at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1. He had started the race in 21st place and made his way up the grid.The 27-year-old had started the race on hard primary tires and made up places with the aid of strategic calls and timings of the caution periods. While talking to FOX after the race, the #14 A.J. Foyt Racing driver expressed his emotions as he said: (via IndyCar on Fox on X)“First off, huge, huge shout out to this whole team. I mean, we were struggling in qualifying. I struggled. I made a lot of mistakes. I was really hard on myself yesterday because I felt like it was all on me.”“Pit stops were phenomenal. The stand was amazing. I mean, perfect strategy. I just got lucky with that yellow and, man, I don't think I've ever been so happy to see a red flag because I was really struggling. I don't know what I did with the tires, but I couldn't get them to come back to life. But, man, Kyle was so fast today, so congratulations to him and his team on this win, and man I'm just happy to bring Chevrolet on the podium.”His previous best finish came at the 2023 Indianapolis 500, where he finished the race in third. Santino Ferrucci currently sits in 13th place with 248 points to his name.