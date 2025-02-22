NASCAR legend calls people 'jealous' for promoting IndyCar - "Don't be feeling sorry for us"

IndyCar has been getting a major push from FOX ahead of the 2025 season. The well-known broadcaster is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the sport and amid this, NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace has asserted that there is no need to feel sorry for stock car racing.

Wallace is a huge name in the world of American motorsports. The former racing driver competed in a whopping 344 Cup Series races and also made 547 appearances in the Xfinity series. Moreover, in the Craftsman Truck Series, he was able to manage 13 outings.

A lot has been made of FOX's push to promote IndyCar and in line with this, Kenny Wallace via his official X account, had the following to add:

"It appears that we got some people that are becoming quite jealous of the IndyCar league, so I'll paint the picture here and you probably don't know anything about this, but I'll paint the picture as they say on AM debate radio. So what's going on, FOX Sports, FOX TV, they decided to cover the IndyCar league."

He further said:

"You know they are going to cover the IndyCar league, but don't feel sorry for NASCAR because NASCAR took all these TV people. They got everything laid out contract-wise, right? and they told FOX we are just going to cover this many races."

The 2025 IndyCar season is slated to kick off on March 2nd at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

IndyCar pleased with 'unrivaled exposure' courtesy of FOX

While Kenny Wallace has come up with a strong take following FOX's push for the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, the sport's President J. Douglas Boles is happy with it. He genuinely feels that FOX's efforts are playing a key role ahead of the much-awaited 2025 season.

In line with this, Boles recently said (via IndyCar):

"This will be a season of unrivaled exposure for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. With phenomenal support of our sport across multiple massive platforms – including Super Bowl LIX – FOX Sports has proven to be a superb partner and promoter. With the season approaching, we know their unique style of engaging and innovative broadcasts will continue to raise the bar and drive an unparallelled growth."

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou came out trumps as the world champion in the 2024 season. Ahead of the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based Team Penske, has made a strong statement by topping the pre-season test at the Sebring International Speedway.

