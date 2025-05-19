NASCAR legend Kyle Busch turns away from watching Indy 500 qualifying

Kyle Busch has never been one to hide his feelings, and ahead of the 2025 Indy 500 qualifying, the NASCAR legend has not held back. The 40-year-old has openly stated he would not be watching the qualifying round for the iconic motorsports showpiece amid a string of crashes at the event.

Widely regarded as one of the most watched racing events in the world, the Indy 500 qualifying is often filled with tension and edge-of-the-seat moments that captivate both fans and drivers alike.

However, the Las Vegas native shared that he would not be watching the IndyCar showpiece unfold.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also extended his best wishes to fellow stock car racing driver Kyle Larson.

“This year IndyCar qualifying… NO THANKS!! All you @KyleLarsonRacin 👏🏻👊🏻 stay safe boys!”

The 2025 edition of the Indy qualifying will feature a few crossover drivers from the NASCAR racing series. Although Kyle Larson stands as the only active stock car racing driver on the Indy qualifying grid, Marco Andretti—who previously participated in NASCAR—will also be entering the Indianapolis showpiece.

Qualifying for the 2025 edition of the Indy 500 are taking place this weekend, with the main race scheduled for May 25.

Kyle Larson reacts after first day of Indy 500 qualifying

Kyle Larson reacted following the first day of qualifying at the Indy 500 event. The 32-year-old was among the 34 drivers competing to secure a spot in the racing showpiece at the famed oval course.

The Hendrick Motorsports star, who was driving for the Arrow McLaren team, was able to clock a lap time quick enough to secure his place in the Indy 500 main event. On his Instagram, Larson detailed his feelings about qualifying for the Indy.

“Today was a good day. We made the Indy 500!” he wrote.

Kyle Larson’s lead-up to qualification was anything but smooth, as he suffered a crash in the final practice session following contact with the wall after coming into Turn Three of the iconic oval circuit. Despite the setback, the 32-year-old was able to clock an average speed of 231.326 mph to qualify in 21st place for what will be his second running at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Larson’s debut at the Brickyard race with Arrow McLaren saw him qualify in fifth place, and during the main event, he led a couple of laps. However, things quickly went downhill for the NASCAR racing icon, as a pit lane infringement meant he was handed a drive-through penalty, which eventually caused him to drop down the grid and finish the race in 18th place.

Larson did manage to clinch the Rookie of the Year award for his performance at the 108th running of the event. The NASCAR Xfinity star will now aim for an even more improved outing during the upcoming edition of the event.

