NASCAR's waiver 'crap' makes Kyle Larson take tough Indy 500 decision

Kyle Larson will once again be attempting the double this year after the failed attempt last year due to the rain delay at Indy 500. However, coming into this year's Indy 500, Larson has his priorities set for the Cup Series race as NASCAR's waiver rules led the Hendrick Motorsports driver to make the tough decision.

Kyle Larson attempted the double, i.e., the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, in 2024. However, the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway got delayed because of inclement weather, and Larson had to miss the Coca-Cola 600 as a result of the same.

Coming into 2025, NASCAR introduced the new waiver rules where if a driver missed a race due to non medical reason, birth of a child, or other acceptable reason, then all the regular championship points will be forfeited. Nonetheless, Kyle Larson continued to accept the challenge and will be attempting the double.

However, in case the Indy 500 is delayed, the HMS driver will abandon the IMS race and fly to the Coca Cola 600. Larson spoke with Frontstretch after the second day of practice at the Indy 500 and was questioned if he'll be prioritising the Cup Series race this year.

“Last year we made Indy the priority and I'm glad we did because we got to compete in an awesome event, but at the same point, it kind of hindered our season a little bit over there. You know, I just missed out on the regular season championship and just all the drama that went along, you know with the waivers and all that crap,” replied Kyle Larson (2:30 onwards)

“So, with that, it's the priority this year, which I'm fully on board with. I hope the weather is good and I don't have to worry about picking one,” he added

IndyCar veteran and Arrow McLaren Team Principal, Tony Kanaan, has been announced as Kyle Larson's replacement in case there is a delay and the HMS driver abandons the Indy 500 for the Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson’s reaction to NASCAR’s changes to the waiver rules

NASCAR updated the waiver rules with the 2025 season on the horizon. The same jeopardized Kyle Larson's double attempt. However, the HMS driver reacted fairly calmly to the changes and was hopeful that it would affect his double attempt if the weather didn't delay the Indy 500 this time around. Larson said,

“Hopefully the weather is better in Indy this year and it's other people getting in trouble and I won't have to worry about the waiver. Really, hopefully no one has to worry about that.”

“It's a very aggressive rule change. Yeah. Abide by the rules. Be a clean racer. Calm racer. Make NASCAR your priority and you'll be fine,” he added

The Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 take place on Sunday, May 25, i.e., Memorial Day.

