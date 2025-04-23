NASCAR star Kyle Larson takes to IMS for crucial Indy 500 testing alongside seasoned veterans and rookies

This year, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, will be attempting to compete in the Indy 500 as well as the Coca-Cola 600, both taking place on the same day, i.e. May 25th. For the race at the Indianapolis 500, Larson will be driving the #17 Arrow-McLaren, which he will be getting into later today for a testing session along with 33 other drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the Cup Series driver will be testing alongside the rookies later on in the day, while veteran drivers get first crack at the open testing period.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver will participate in the two-day testing session, taking place today from 10:05 A.M. EST onwards, and tomorrow, from 12:30 P.M. EST. Fox Sports Journalist Bob Pockrass shared the details of today's agenda to his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier today.
"The morning 10am session is for veterans and then a noon session for rookies and those who need to do a refresher (like Larson) and then all cars later in the afternoon."
This is the second time that Kyle Larson will be attempting to do the double race endeavour. Last year, the HMS driver chose to run the Indy 500 to completion, starting the race in fifth place and crossing the line to take 18th, after it started four hours late due to the weather. Meanwhile, in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, Justin Allgaier was piloting Larson's vehicle until he got there, but by the time he did, it began raining over the track there as well, and with half the race already run, NASCAR decided not to restart the event, bringing an end to #5 driver's plans.
This year, Larson will try again, driving alongside Arrow-McLaren teammates Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel, and Christian Lundgaard first, then heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway to drive his #5 car to run the second event.
Where and when to watch Kyle Larson's IndyCar testing session
The schedule for today and tomorrow's testing is:
Open Test Schedule, April 23
- 9:00 AM: Gates open
- 10:05 AM – 12:00 PM: Veteran oval drivers testing
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Rookie Orientation Program and oval refresher tests (Featuring Kyle Larson)
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Open testing for all drivers and teams
- 6:00 PM: Gates closed
Open Test Schedule, April 24
- 9:00 AM: Gates open
- 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM: High boost session (increased engine boost levels, similar to Fast Friday)
- 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM: Open testing for all drivers and teams
- 6:00 PM: Gates closed
Both testing sessions can be watched via the live stream on the NTT INDYCAR Series YouTube channel, which will be a raw feed with no commentary or play-by-play by any broadcasters.