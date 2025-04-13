NASCAR stars Dale Jr. and Kyle Larson exchange banter about Will Power

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Larson recently shared a lighthearted exchange about IndyCar driver Will Power. The NASCAR duo was joined by Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan during an episode of the Dale Jr. Download as they reflected on memorable virtual racing moments from the COVID era.

Ad

The trio brought plenty of good-natured fun to the podcast as they recalled an event that played out during one of their virtual races. As their conversation unfolded, Earnhardt Jr. brought up the fiery nature of the Team Penske driver, stating how Power could often react even in an online setting.

Speaking on his podcast, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver detailed how Will Power let loose on several IndyCar drivers during the race. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Dirty Mo Media, Earnhardt Jr. stated:

Ad

Trending

“The only online races that we did back during COVID, and I got a chance to race at Indy with you guys, listening to you all talk to each other, just sitting there, practicing and stuff. I couldn't believe it. I could not believe the sh** talking, like Will Power, just unloading on people.”

Ad

Tony Kanaan, responding with a laugh, stated:

“Like for real, I had to log off because we were going to fight.”

“We were all rolling down pit road to our little stalls at the end of the race, and everyone on there, especially Will Power, was name-calling like crazy,” Earnhardt Jr. added.

“Will seems like he has a short fuse anyway,” Kyle Larson added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While reminiscing about the moment was indeed fun, it’s no secret that Will Power is known to have always worn his emotions on his sleeve. The Team Penske driver once flashed a two-finger salute to the stewards during the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race in 2011.

Will Power speaks after failing to advance in Long Beach qualifying

Will Power has shared his frustration after failing to advance during the qualifying session of the Long Beach Grand Prix. The 44-year-old failed to make the top six from his Group 1 qualifying session.

Ad

The Team Penske driver detailed how difficult it was to put his lap together but admitted there was no excuse for his failure to advance in qualifying.

Speaking in a video shared on the IndyCar X account, Power stated:

“It was kind of difficult to get a clear lap in. People were backing off a lot… it's hard to have a good outlap, then you get a gap, let people go, and then people stop at the hairpin.

Ad

But no excuses, man. I mean, we are quick in practice every single session this year, we've been fast in every one, and we haven't made the top 12 yet. So, it's now. You can make as many excuses as you want, but we've just got to get it done when it counts on the soft tires.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Will Power has indeed endured a contrasting 2025 campaign so far. The two-time IndyCar champion (2014 and 2022) has been one of the fastest drivers through the practice sessions of the three Grand Prix so far, but Power has failed to convert any of these early signs in practice into meaningful qualifying results. The Penske driver's best qualifying remains the 12th place he achieved at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More