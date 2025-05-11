"Naturally the results will come": Christian Lundgaard reflects on his jump to McLaren yielding strong results

Danish IndyCar sensation Christian Lundgaard has had an incredible start to his Arrow McLaren campaign, finishing on the podium thrice in the first four races. The 23-year-old recently came out and reflected on his jump to the Papaya team which kickstarted the strong results.

Lundgaard took a walk around IMS Museum with Jack Harvey of FOX Sports. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting this weekend's Sonsio Grand Prix. As the two wandered around the museum, Harvey asked Lundgaard about his move to Arrow McLaren.

Harvey detailed how the Danish driver had gotten off to a fantastic start this season, and asked Lundgaard how he was able to significantly cut short the learning curve at the new team, finishing on the podium in the second race with the team, followed by the podiums in the next couple of races.

“A fast car is a fast car, right? And if you go from a fast car to a faster car, naturally the results will come. as vocal in the off season that I didn't really care about what results we were going to get. It was more just, I wanted to be competitive at every single event. So far we've done pretty well,” replied Christian Lundgaard.

The 23-year-old is currently second in the IndyCar championship on 136 points. Alex Palou currently leads the championship with 196 points to his name as the Spaniard starts the Sonsio GP in pole position. The Danish driver is on a streak of three consecutive podiums and would like to continue the same at the IMS.

“I'll definitely take that”: Christian Lundgaard on his chances of winning the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard raced with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing before moving to Arrow McLaren. The Danish driver has always done well around the IMS road course and has finished on the podium twice at the venue during his time with RLL.

The Arrow McLaren driver looked forward to improving his best finish of P2 at the Sonsio GP and winning the 2025 race. Looking forward to the race on May 10, he said (during the same video):

“I hope so. I was on a good roll from back then. Indy GP being the one track. But also, I wanted to answer the question to everybody is this the only track that you can race at? And we answered that by winning Toronto back in 2023. My cabinet at home has a third and a second. It doesn't have the first. To trade that offer, a win here, I'll definitely take that.”

Christian Lundgaard will start the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix in P14. The Arrow McLaren driver narrowly missed out on getting into the Top 12 as he was eliminated in the first qualifying session by just 3 hundredths of a second.

