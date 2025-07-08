“Never seems to end for us”: Graham Rahal makes feelings clear on his ‘brutal’ Mid-Ohio ordeal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently shared his thoughts about his race via his social media. He had a poor weekend at the Mid-Ohio race, held on July 6.

On Sunday, IndyCar's account on X posted a picture of Rahal's lap one incident with Josef Newgarden. To that, the 36-year-old replied by saying that the misery never ends for the team. He wrote,

"Not sure what to say. Never seems to end for us right now. We just have to keep our heads down and pound away. Brutal. But we move on. @rllracing"

The Ohio native driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda started the race in 20th place. He got caught in the gravel after his collision with Newgarden and was a lap down till help arrived to get him out, which led him to eventually finish the race in 24th place.

Graham Rahal has had a decent 2025 season so far, as he qualified in 18th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 and finished the race in 11th place. During the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16, he qualified in 22nd spot and finished the race in the same place.

Graham Rahal opens up about his maiden win at Mid-Ohio

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently reminisced about his maiden win at the Mid-Ohio track in 2015. The Ohio native had qualified for the race in 13th place and made his way up the grid while also benefiting from a late caution flag.

Just before the caution flag, Rahal had made his final pit stop for the race. He passed Justin Wilson to take his only victory at his home track. Graham Rahal shared his memories from the day, saying (via IndyCar on YouTube),

"Clearly, my best memory is 2015, you know, winning at home. Other than winning the Indy 500, it is probably going to be the single most important day or special day, in my racing career. (0:20 onwards)

But each and every year now, it's a great opportunity to go back with my kids. Typically, my entire Rahal family gets together there at Mid-Ohio. So just a great place for us. Brings back a lot of memories of why we fell in love with racing and IndyCar racing in particular, and why we still do it to this day."

That season, Graham Rahal was in contention for a championship battle with Juan Pablo Montoya. The Ohio native was in P2, just nine points behind the championship leader. However, he had a poor result at the final two races of the season, putting him down in fourth in the Championship standings.

