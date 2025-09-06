New team eyeing IndyCar entry in 3 years

Italian Racing team PREMA joined IndyCar at the start of the 2025 season and became the newest team to race in the American open-wheel racing series. FOX partnering with IndyCar and the series seeing one of the most successful seasons in years would only attract more teams to the grid.Amid this, a new American open-wheel racing team has come out and is eyeing an entry to the IndyCar series in the next three years. The owner of the team detailed his ambition, the ideology behind the team, and the possible challenges that could be faced on the way.Matteo Nannini, a former F2 driver and Indy NXT race winner, left motor racing at the age of 22 and started his own racing team named ENVE Motorsports with his father. The team operates from a 20,000 sq ft. facility at the Thermal Club in California.The team made its racing debut in the USF2000 Championship series in the final round of the 2025 season at Portland. The team initially planned on making their debut in 2026, but put it all together earlier to get a taste of what the operations are like during a race weekend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNannini started racing karts at the age of six and became a professional single-seater open-wheel driver in 2019. He mostly raced in Europe and the Middle East during his entire career before moving to the US in 2022, raced in the ARCA Menards before making his Indy NXT debut in 2023 with JHR, and won the race at IMS.Explaining the transition from a racer to owning a team, he said,“Chasing the victory, the American dream, mostly like me driving. That’s what I wanted to do. But then, things evolve and change with life. I turned out to come here and I meet another guy who kind of supports my idea and to where we are right now.” (via Desert Sun)Speaking about reaching the IndyCar series in the foreseeable future, he said,“I'd say three years. It can happen quickly.”PREMA was the latest IndyCar team to join the series, and is already reported to be facing financial issues.PREMA seeking a new source of funding to continue IndyCar operations: ReportsPREMA made their IndyCar debut this year with the operation centralized from a facility in Indiana, with all new equipment, machinery, and chassis. The team also made some big signings like former Ferrari academy driver Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott, former F1 driver Romain Grosjean, and Michael Cannon.However, all this equipment and the salaries of the high-profile signing don't come cheap, along with the expenses of buying all new chassis and engines. As per the Racer, co-team owner Deborah Mayer has invested nearly $40M into the new operation.While the results have been spectacular for the debut season, with multiple Top 10 finishes and Robert Shwartzman’s pole at the Indy 500, questions around the financial stability have been circling the paddock. As per Racer’s latest reports, “PREMA is pursuing new partners or collaborations to carry the program forward after the August 31 season finale”