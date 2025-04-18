NFL legend Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known on his first-ever Indy 500 role

The Indy 500 is all set to kick off on May 25 this year. The IMS recently announced Rob Gronkowski for a special role at the 'greatest spectacle of racing'.

Gronkowski, often nicknamed 'Gronk', is a retired NFL tight end and a four-time champion. He played for a total of 11 seasons, nine of which for the New England Patriots, and his last two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski is also the NFL's studio analyst.

On Wednesday, April 16, the NFL star was announced as the Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit, marking his first time at the event. While in conversation with Indianapolis Motor Speedway's website, he spoke about how he felt about the whole event.

“I can’t wait for this year’s Indianapolis 500 on FOX. Not only do I get to attend my first-ever Indy 500, I’ll do it in style as the grand marshal of the legendary Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit. This is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there and in the ultimate venue. I’m ready to get the party started and celebrate the biggest race in the world,” Gronkowski said.

Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is a pre-race music festival where the world's top EDM artists show up at the Turn three oval to play their music for the public. The fans can enjoy the race against the background of the music being played.

Douglas Boles, president of IMS, said about the event:

"The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit continues to attract some of the world’s top talent in dance music, and it is one of the best events of the year for fans who attend. More than 20,000 people find their Indianapolis 500 Race Day experience in the infield where the sound of the 33 racing INDYCAR SERIES cars provide the backdrop for friends, music and dancing from an unforgettable location – the Snake Pit.”

The festival has been taking place since the 1950s, when it attracted a lot of college-aged crowds.

Will Power shies away from making his 2025 Indy 500 prediction public after Roger Penske's outrage last year

Two-time Indy champion Will Power refused to make his 2025 prediction for the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. He highlighted how the team owner, Roger Penske, got mad at him for making a bold prediction last year.

Team Penske had a great outing during last year's race as all three drivers, Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden, qualified well. Newgard went on to win the race, creating history by winning the event back-to-back.

While in conversation with RACER on their YouTube channel, Power revealed how his team boss got mad at him for his bold prediction last year.

"I think the opposition will have closed up, for sure. But we have also made improvements. Roger got mad at me last year when I said I think that one of our cars will be on pole (and) it could be a front row lockout, I said something like that. So... I know in my heart what I think," he said. (7:53 onwards).

During the 2024 Indy 500, Power ended up crashing into the wall after contact with Christian Rasmussen on lap 146 of 200.

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More