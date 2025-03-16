"Nice of you to let him have a photo.": Fans react to Scott McLaughlin sharing a throwback picture with Motorsport legend Fernando Alonso

IndyCar fans have reacted to Scott McLaughlin's throwback photo with Motorsports legend Fernando Alonso on X, as some users joked about how it was nice of the Kiwi to let Alonso get a picture with him. The Spaniard currently competes in F1 with Aston Martin.

McLaughlin posted a whole host of F1 related posts via X on Sunday, related to the inaugural race of the season in Australia. But before these posts, he shared a throwback photo with Alonso, perhaps in the spirit of F1 being back.

Alonso is a motorsports legend, and his most successful exploits have come in F1, where he claimed two Drivers' Championships in 2005 and 2006. Later on in his career, he also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and even attempted to claim the triple crown of motorsports as he raced in the Indy 500 on three occasions, but was unable to grab the win.

Scott McLaughlin shared a photo with the Spaniard from 2014, when he would have been competing in F1 with Ferrari, and added a funny caption with the post, as he wrote:

"11 years ago, just a Volvo driver going to Sweden and a Oakley sponsored athlete"

The driver's fans reacted hilariously to this, continuing the same humorous tone of the post.

"Nice of you to let him have a photo," wrote user @GrandPrix_Paul

"Awesome of you to give this fan a picture… what a guy," said another fan, keeping the same joke alive.

"so nice of you to agree to a picture with a fan," wrote yet another fan.

Meanwhile, a few other fans decided to poke fun at Alonso, and his three Indy 500 attempts.

"Just two Indy 500 drivers vibing, you know, nothing major.", said another user.

"One time pole sitter and a one time DNQ," joked another fan.

"Nice pic. Two of my favs," wrote yet another fan.

Fernando Alonso was hoping to emulate Graham Hill as the only other driver to claim the Triple Crown of Motorsports, which includes winning an F1 race at Monaco, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans and claiming the Indy 500 victory. The only jewel missing from the 43-year-old's crown is the Indy 500, which he may yet claim.

Scott McLaughlin congratulated Porsche Penske on claiming 1-2 at the 12 hours of Sebring

Scott McLaughlin during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 2025 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin took to X to congratulate the Porsche Penske Motorsports team, who claimed the top two spots in round 2 of the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida. Drivers Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor came home first in their No. 7 Porsche 963.

McLaughlin replied to Nasr's tweet, wherein he has shared photos from the podium after claiming victory.

"What can I say? A dream start to the season! Couldn’t have done it without these 2 aces. Huge 1 - 2 for @PorscheRaces @Team_Penske @BRB_oficial," wrote Filipe Nasr in his post via X.

Team Penske competes together with legendary German automobile company, Porsche, in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. The other team that finished second in round 2 of the Sebring event, was the #6 car driven by Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Kévin Estre.

