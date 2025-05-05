"Nice shot": Scott McLaughlin reacts to a fan's picture of IndyCar action at Barber

At the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin reacted to a fan-clicked picture of the Barber race.

During Sunday's event, McLaughlin posted on X:

In response, a fan came up with a caption on his post:

"That’s the face of a man that realizes everyday, he’s already won!! Beautiful photo SM!! We really enjoyed our experience at Barber this weekend!!." @TSykes63 wrote.

Scott McLaughlin reacted to the fan's post of the Barber GP:

"Glad you guys enjoyed it! Nice shot," McLaughlin wrote.

In the fiercely contested 90-lap Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Scott McLaughlin managed a third-place finish, behind Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and race winner, Alex Palou.

McLaughlin's teammates, Will Power (two-time IndyCar champion) and Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion), managed P5 and P10 in their respective Penske cars.

Scott McLaughlin's take on his P3 Barber GP finish

Scott McLaughlin shared his feelings regarding his third-place finish in the Barber GP.

The 31-year-old deemed his overall weekend a 'good one' at Barber Motorsports Park.

"Can’t be upset with a podium! Great job by the #Thirsty3s all weekend. The Meat Wagon was hooked up. On to Indianapolis and the greatest month of the year. #INDY500 #INDYCAR." McLaughlin wrote.

McLaughlin has been competing in the highest class of America's open-wheel racing since the 2020 season. He has managed over 60 race starts and has put on board seven wins, 19 podiums and nine pole positions.

In the 2024 IndyCar season, he ended his 17-race campaign in third place in the drivers' standings with 505 points, registering three wins, five poles, eight top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes.

While McLaughlin had a strong 2024 campaign, this year, things have been quite up-and-down. Following the first four rounds, he finds himself in fifth place in the drivers' standings with 105 points., level on points with Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.

Alex Palou is leading the championship with 196 points, so McLaughlin has a bit of catching up to do. Next up is the SONSIO Grand Prix at Indy's road course.

