"No one wanted this btw": Fans react to Danica Patrick's appearance on the Indy 500 commentary booth for FOX

IndyCar fans have shared their mixed reactions online to Danica Patrick reappearing on the broadcasting team for the 109th running of the Indy 500 this year. The former race car driver has joined FOX Sports' commentary booth for qualifying and race day for the historic race at Indianapolis.

Ad

Danica Patrick, who raced in IndyCar from 2005 to 2011, has sporadically appeared as an analyst on the sport's broadcast since her retirement from motorsports in 2018. The 43-year-old appeared on NBC's Indy 500 coverage every year since 2021.

Patrick was invited back into the commentary booth by FOX this time around as well to cover qualifying and the main race at the IMS. The move has garnered a variety of reactions from fans online.

FOX shared a clip of Patrick providing her analysis from the commentary booth during qualifying on Saturday, via Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"Danica Patrick on the #Indy500 broadcast bringing her insights to the race. 🏎️"

Ad

Fans reacted to this clip on Instagram and commented on the former race car driver's comeback into the broadcasting world.

"No one wanted this btw," said one fan.

Screengrab of comment under FOX's Instagram post [via Instagram/indycaronfox]

"She is not good in the booth. You would never know she drove a car when you hear her talk about itm," said another user.

Ad

Screengrab of comment under FOX's Instagram post [via Instagram/indycaronfox]

"F1 fans say you can keep her… we don’t want her back," said another fan.

Ad

Screengrab of comment under FOX's Instagram post [via Instagram/indycaronfox]

Amid the criticism, there were also a few fans who supported Patrick's inclusion in the broadcast and shared their appreciation for her insights.

Ad

"Great to see Danica back broadcasting," said one fan.

Screengrab of comment under FOX's Instagram post [via Instagram/indycaronfox]

"Danica asked Josef insightful questions. She’s in her element back with her IndyCar family," said another user.

Ad

Screengrab of comment under FOX's Instagram post [via Instagram/indycaronfox]

"Danica lights up any telecast. 👏🙌" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

Screen grab from comment under FOX's Instagram post [via Instagram/indycaronfox]

Danica Patrick spent over 13 years competing in American racing series, which included stints in both IndyCar and NASCAR. The former race car driver holds the record of being the only woman ever to win a race in American open-wheel racing, and also was the first woman ever to finish on the podium at the Indy 500 back in 2009.

Ad

Danica Patrick shared her excitement about working on the broadcast for the Indy 500 on Saturday

Danica Patrick with Sky Sports on their broadcast of the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick took to X to share her excitement about working with FOX on their coverage of this year's Indy 500. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver will be in the commentary booth for the event for a fifth straight year.

Ad

Resharing FOX's promotional video for the Indy 500 via X on Saturday, Patrick added her own message, sharing her elation to be back on the broadcast for the iconic event.

"It’s Indy time baby! Excited to be working with the Fox team for qualifying this weekend and the race next Sunday!"

Expand Tweet

Back in 2005, Patrick finished fourth in her first-ever Indy 500 and achieved the Rookie of the Year award that year. Later on in 2009, she went on to better that result by finishing on the podium with Andretti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.