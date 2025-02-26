"Nobody's denied it" - IndyCar insider provides update on Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson's potential Indy 500 entry

Rumors of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady and NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson coming together and forming a partnership with Chip Ganassi to field a fourth CGR car for the 109th running of the Indy 500 started circling the paddock in January 2025. IndyCar insider Tony Donohue has now provided an update on the same.

Donohue and David Land featured in UNVERIFIED channel’s YouTube video uploaded on February 24, 2025. The duo discussed the 2025 Indy 500 entries including the rumored Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson entry. Land questioned Donohue about his previous comments about the possible entry, to which the IndyCar insider replied:

“Nobody's denied it.” (4:38 onwards)

The host David Land then explained the situation of how Tom Brady, Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi and the rumored driver for the entry, Sebastian Bourdais are all connected. He detailed Johnson and Brady’s connection with the Cadillac Team Jota, and how Chip Ganassi ran with Cadillac in the IMSA.

David Land concluded that there were talks about the project, but then asked Tony Donohue why the plan couldn't be executed or still hasn't been confirmed if it is going to happen. Donohue replied:

“Not saying it's not going to happen, but we're getting deeper. I mean, there's been Indy 500 entries that have been announced, you know, in March. There has been, but, you know, we're, What are we, two months away from that open test? You kind of got to get it rolling if it's going to happen.” (8:10 onwards)

“I think there's a better chance that you're going to still see the fourth Ganassi car, but it might not be this partnership. I think that's what we might be headed to right now,” added the host David Land.

The rumors around Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson's Indy 500 entry started soon after the NFL sensation featured in Josef Newgarden's IndyCar promo released by FOX. Tony Donohue was the one who first reported the possibility of Brady and Johnson partnering with CGR to field a car for the Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden gives his take on the rumored Tom Brady- Jimmie Johnson Indy 500 entry

Tom Brady played a small cameo in Josef Newgarden's IndyCar promo. The Team Penske driver was questioned about the same in the Over Stregen podcast’s episode uploaded on January 28. While asking the two-time Indy 500 winner about the NFL quarterback, the hosts questioned Newgarden about Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson's rumored entry for the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing.

Newgarden on the Over Stregen podcast said:

“I know he's going to come to Indy. I'm pretty sure he's gonna be there to watch the event. But he might field a car is what I understand. So I hope he does. It would be pretty cool to see. He was obviously involved at Le Mans too, which was obviously exciting because he was part of the Jota team, wasn't he? I think he's a motorsport fan.” (26:15 onwards)

The 2025 edition of the Indy 500 will be held on May 25th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As of now, 33 entries have been confirmed, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Dale Coyne Racing rumored to be in discussions with Katherine Legge and Takuma Sato for fielding an extra car.

