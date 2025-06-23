Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel has given his take on the former Team Penske strategist Kyle Moyer, joining his squad. Moyer will be Siegel's new strategist from the upcoming Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio onwards.

Interestingly, Moyer previously served as Scott McLaughlin's strategist on the Mooresville, North Carolina-based Team Penske outfit. In line with the upcoming arrival of Moyer, Siegel, after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, said:

"I've never met Kyle, but, I'll meet him this week, try and spend a lot of time with him, get to know him, and I've heard nothing but good things. Obviously, I've heard of him, known of him, and I'm very very excited to get to work with him. That's a huge pleasure and learning opportunity for me," Siegel said via IndyCar on FOX (0:44 onwards).

Kyle Moyer has a diverse background with over 30 years of working experience. In 2019, he was even entrusted with the role of General Manager for Team Penske's Chevrolet-backed NTT IndyCar program.

Nolan Siegel will have the opportunity to learn a lot from the motorsport veteran, and their partnership could yield fruitful results for the former as well as for the Tony Kanaan-led Arrow McLaren racing team.

Nolan Siegel managed P8 in the chaotic Road America race

While Nolan Siegel is looking forward to linking up with Kyle Moyer, he managed a strong eighth-place finish in yesterday's (June 22) 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. The 55-lap event was extremely chaotic as several drivers found themselves in the walls because of driver errors, among other reasons.

Other than this, the event also witnessed some breathtaking wheel-to-wheel action among the top drivers of the sport. Quite a few of them lost out big in the race for one reason or the other, but Siegel was able to hold his own starting from P13.

Amid the frequent crashes, the young driver took his opportunities to move up in the race, and he ultimately ended his outing in a well-deserved P8. In line with this, he had the following to say via Arrow McLaren's official website:

"We had a solid day today, and we had a fast car. We ended up on a funky strategy, and I thought we were going to finish 25th the whole time but ended up on the last stint passing a bunch of cars. The stand was telling me I was 10th, ninth and then eighth and I was like, 'alright, don't know where that came from.' It was nice to find ourselves in that position and have things go our way a bit."

As mentioned earlier, next up on the race calendar is Round 10, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Nolan Siegel will look to back up his P8 finish with yet another strong outing under the guidance of Kyle Moyer.

