Nolan Siegel confident in team's 'solid foundation' ahead of Barber Motorsports Park race 

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel was confident ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama. He believed that the team had laid a solid foundation coming into the race weekend.

Siegel debuted with Arrow McLaren in the No. 6 Chevrolet at the Monterey Grand Prix, replacing Théo Pourchaire. Prior to joining the team, he competed on a part-time basis in the NTT IndyCar Series with Dale Coyne Racing, where he shared the No. 18 entry with Jack Harvey.

Speaking confidently of the weekend ahead, the 20-year-old quoted the team's promising performance in the test last month, and stated that the team was working hard to implement everything that they had learnt in the past.

"We had a really strong test at Barber last month, and that gives us a solid foundation heading into this weekend. The team has been working hard to apply everything we learned, and I'm feeling confident about where we're at. We haven't quite put it all together in a race yet this year, so hopefully we can have a complete weekend and fight for some good points," said Nolan Siegel.

Siegel's teammate, Pato O'Ward, stated that he really enjoyed the track, which was fast flowing and super physical, and one needs to flow to take on the track.

"It's a place we've been really strong at before, so this is a great opportunity to kick off May on the right foot. We're ready to fight and set the tone for what's to come," said the Mexican driver.

Pato O'Ward is 6th with 80 points and Nolan Siegel is 23rd in the IndyCar Series, with a total of 26 points.

Nolan Siegel makes his feeling known after being collected in Will Power's crash at St. Petersburg

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

The 20-year-old Nolan Siegel has expressed disappointment after Will Power crashed into him at the St. Petersburg GP on March 2. The driver's first IndyCar race of 2025 came to a premature end when he got collected in the 2x champion's Lap 1 crash.

The California-born racer had to lift going into Turn 3 to avoid the cars in front of him. However, Power wasn't as quick to react and ran into the back of Siegel's car.

Speaking to FOX Pit Lane reporter Jamie Little, the No. 6 driver shared his candid feelings.

"Everyone checked up in Turn 3 and I got hit from behind. There's not a lot I can do. Day's done before it started. It sucks. In every session, we've been competitive on both tires. We were all really excited for this and I hate it for everyone on the 6-Car. It's such a bummer to start the season this way when we were so excited about what we had this weekend," Siegel said.

On his debut, Siegel won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 in the LMP2 class with United Autosports.

