Nolan Siegel crosses paths with actor boasting 1.5M Instagram followers at Long Beach

By Chionia Colaco
Modified Apr 16, 2025 22:14 IST
AUTO: JUN 22 NTT Nolan Siegel at IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

The Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel recently posted an Instagram story featuring actor Miguel Mora. The actor has around 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Miguel Mora is a renowned Hispanic actor mostly known for his movie The Black Phone and the show So Help Me Todd. Mora is also a model. The actor was present at the Long Beach Grand Prix with the Arrow McLaren team.

Mora uploaded a carousel of pictures of him, along with the 20-year-old McLaren driver posing together and talking in the garage with the caption:

"🚦🌴🏎️🏁"
Siegel later reposted the post on his Instagram story.

Nolan Siegel's Instagram story | Source: IG/ @nolansiegel

Siegel's first full season with Arrow McLaren is not off to a great start, as he qualified in 11th position for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2 and did not end up finishing the race, as he crashed with Will Power and Louis Foster on the first lap of the race. During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he qualified in 16th position and finished the race in 19th. On April 13, during the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, Siegel qualified in 11th position and finished 20th.

Siegel was signed by the Indianapolis-based team during the 2024 season. He replaced Theo Pourchaire and raced for the last 10 races of the same season.

Nolan Siegel recalled fan support after the Indy 500

Nolan Siegel in 2024 attempted the Indy 500 but crashed multiple times throughout the weekend. Though his initial few races were difficult and did not help him gain a full-time seat, he thought that participating in the Indy 500 would help him set his record straight. However, he had two major crashes that made him drop out of the race. He highlighted how he felt dejected about the whole weekend.

While in conversation with Doug Boles on Doug and the Drivers, the 20-year-old spoke about the endless support he received from the IndyCar fans and how it helped him get through.

''Yeah, it was a tough experience, right? Like that was one of the hardest weeks of my life for sure, but yeah, I mean in the moment you know it's the Indy 500, you have no choice but to try, right? So, no I definitely didn't expect the response and it was really nice to [see that]." (0:49 onwards)
"The IndyCar Community is great and and it was just very very nice to receive the support that I received after that and certainly unexpected, but something good did come out of it; I learned a huge amount, and I can't wait to go back," he added.

Nolan Siegel now drives the #6 Chevrolet-powered McLaren.

