Nolan Siegel jests about fighting to keep his McLaren ride 

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel recently featured in a short clip posted by the team on their Instagram account. The 20-year-old joked about keeping his car in the comment section of the post.

On May 13, the Arrow McLaren team posted a clip of Nolan Siegel driving the custom McLaren 765LT. The post was captioned:

"Sound on.‼️🔊

The #6 Arrow McLaren driver commented under the post joking about fighting to keep the car. He wrote,

"I will fight for my baby when you try to take it away at the end of the month"

Screenshot of Nolan Siegel's comment under Arrow McLaren's post via @arrowmclaren

All three Arrow McLaren drivers have been given a custom McLaren with their racing numbers on the car. The cars also match with their Indianapolis 500 livery colours. It seems that the drivers have the custom cars only for this Indy 500 month.

The 2025 season marks Nolan Siegel's first full season with the Papaya outfit, and it is not off to a great start, as he qualified in 11th position at the season opener at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2. He did not finish the race as he was involved in a crash on lap one that involved Will Power and Louis Foster. During the 50th anniversary Long Beach Grand Prix held on April 13, he qualified in 11th place and finished the race in 20th place.

During the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10 he qualified in 18th place and finished in 13th place. Siegel was signed by the Indiana-based team in 2024 to replace Theo Pourchaire, and he raced the last 10 races of the season for the team.

Nolan Siegel opened up about support from IndyCar fans after his Indy 500 debut in 2024

The Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel participated in the 2024 Indianapolis 500. The first few races were difficult for him and he thought attempting the Indy 500 would help him prove his place and gain a seat. However, the Palo Alto native kept having multiple crashes throughout the weekend which left the 20-year-old dejected but the IndyCar fans supported him through his rough weekend.

While in conversation with Doug Boles, the IMS and IndyCar president and host of Doug and the Drivers, the Arrow McLaren driver spoke of the endless support he received from the IndyCar fans after Indy 500 participation in 2024. He said,

''Yeah, it was a tough experience, right? Like that was one of the hardest weeks of my life for sure, but yeah, I mean in the moment you know it's the Indy 500, you have no choice but to try, right? So, no I definitely didn't expect the response and it was really nice to [see that]." (0:49 onwards)

"The IndyCar Community is great and and it was just very very nice to receive the support that I received after that and certainly unexpected, but something good did come out of it; I learned a huge amount, and I can't wait to go back," he added.

Nolan Siegel will be attempting the Indianapolis 500 this year which will take place on May 25.

