Nolan Siegel makes his feelings known on career-best P6 qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park

Nolan Siegel became the lead Arrow McLaren driver on Saturday, May 3, as he qualified sixth for the fourth round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship at the Barber Motorsports Park. This marked his career-best qualifying result.

The IndyCar qualifying is divided into three segments, each progressively narrowing the field to determine the pole winner. The first segment is split into two groups, based on the fastest times posted by each car during the final practice session before qualifying. Further, each group is allotted 10 minutes of track time. The six fastest drivers from each group advance to the second segment. In this round, all 12 drivers are given another 10-minute session. The fastest lap set by each driver during this session determines the six drivers that progress to the Firestone Fast Six, where Nolan found himself after setting a time of 01:08.0470.

Nolan Siegel posted a three-picture carousel on Instagram summarizing his race weekend on Saturday, and captioned it:

"First fast 6! Really happy to be able to show what our #6 team is capable of! It’s nice to see it all come together in qualifying, now it’s time to do the same on Sunday. Tomorrow should be fun 🕷️."

The three Arrow McLaren drivers, Nolan Siegel, Pato O'Ward, and Christian Lundgaard, are placed sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, on the starting grid.

Nolan Siegel confident in Arrow McLaren ahead of the Barber Motorsports Park race

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Nolan Siegel sounded confident for the fourth round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship at Barber Motorsports Park, expressing optimism about the team’s preparations. The young driver believed a solid foundation had been laid for the race weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, positioning them well for a competitive showing.

Siegel is 23rd in the IndyCar Series Championship standings with 26 points. However, his recent performance and the team's hard work have indicated an upward trend as he qualified sixth for the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Ahead of the weekend, the 20-year-old pointed to the team’s encouraging performance during last month’s test as a key source of optimism. He noted that the team had been working diligently to apply the lessons learned and continue building on that momentum.

"We had a really strong test at Barber last month, and that gives us a solid foundation heading into this weekend. The team has been working hard to apply everything we learned, and I'm feeling confident about where we're at. We haven't quite put it all together in a race yet this year, so hopefully we can have a complete weekend and fight for some good points," said Nolan Siegel.

Nolan Siegel took the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren during the Monterey Grand Prix, marking his first appearance with the team as he filled in for Théo Pourchaire. Earlier in the season, Siegel saw limited action in the NTT IndyCar Series with Dale Coyne Racing, where he split time in the No. 18 car alongside Jack Harvey.

