Nolan Siegel makes his feelings known on teaming up with Tony Kanaan’s reunited ally whom he’d “never met” before

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel recently spoke about Arrow McLaren's new signing, Kyle Moyer. Moyer will be serving as the 20-year-old's race strategist from Iowa Speedway onwards.

In May, Kyle Moyer, who previously served as Team Penske's general manager, was sacked by the team after the Indianapolis 500 controversy was brought to light. Two of the three Team Penske cars were found to be violating the IndyCar technical rule.

On June 22, it was announced that Moyer will be joining the Arrow McLaren team as their director of competition and join the #6 crew as the race strategist and assist Scott Harner, who serves as the director of race operations. While talking to Forbes post the Road America race, Nolan Siegel spoke about the new addition to his team. He said (via Forbes)

“I’ve never met Kyle (Moyer). I’ve heard of him, and I've known of him, and I'm very, very excited to get to work with him. I think that’s a huge pleasure and a huge learning opportunity for me. I couldn't be more excited. So, we're going to have a really strong group of people on the stand with Scott Harner going to kind of an advisory role. We're going to have a lot more experience on the stand. And I think it's going to be great."

Tony Kanaan and Kyle Moyer previously worked together in 2004. The duo worked together at Andretti Green Racing during Kanaan's IndyCar Championship campaign, where Moyer served as Kanaan's team manager. Their relationship helped McLaren get an edge over every other team in the paddock in hiring Moyer.

“Kyle is one of the best strategists in the paddock, so talking about his qualities, not just about him as a human being, he knows a lot about racing. Kyle probably is one of the top guys of knowledge of IndyCar. He’s been around it his entire life.” (via Forbes)

Nolan Siegel has not had a great start to his 2025 season so far, as he qualified in 16th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 and finished the race in 19th place. During the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1, he qualified for the race in 27th and made up places to finish the race in 19th place.

Nolan Siegel swears to stay calm on the radio amid his IndyCar controversy

The Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel recently opened up about his outburst on the team radio at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. He highlighted staying calm on the radio.

During the race at World Wide Technology Raceway held on June 16, the Palo Alto native's radio caught the attention of the fans as the youngster spewed profanity at Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin and his team. The incident took place after Siegel was told that he was handed a drive-through penalty after aggressive defense against McLaughlin.

When questioned by Bob Pockrass about the incident, Nolan Siegel replied (via Bob Pockrass on X),

Look, the reality is what we're doing is extremely high pressure. And there are moments that are extremely frustrating. And I think ultimately a big part of being a good race car driver is staying calm in those moments and so I think for me. You know, it's probably a mix of both but at the same time I think if you look at any professional athlete. They have their moments like that in moments of frustration and unfortunately, for me, it was caught on the broadcast," he said (0:08 onwards).

"But yes, it's done something, and I cannot happen again. And I will continue in the future to stay more calm and not press the radio button but yeah, it was a combination of a lot of frustrating things. You know, really frustrating, kind of a couple months. So yeah, I need to not let that get to me," he added.

Nolan Siegel put out an apology via social media where he apologized to the fans, sponsors and the team for the rage filled radio.

