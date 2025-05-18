Nolan Siegel reveals the simple pleasure that helps him unwind at the end of the day

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel has shared what helps him relax after a long day on the IndyCar circuit: watching Larry David on television. The 20-year-old answered a common fan question on social media by posting a photo on his Instagram page as he watched the HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, created by Larry.

Ad

Nolan Siegel, who is racing full-time with Arrow McLaren in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series, joined the team mid-season in 2024. He currently sits 18th in the drivers' standings, while his teammates Christian Lundgaard and Pato O'Ward hold third and fourth spots, respectively.

Despite the pressure of racing alongside top drivers, Siegel finds comfort in the sharp and honest humor of Larry David.

“Commonly asked question: How do you relax at the end of the day? Answer: Larry David,” Siegel wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ad

Trending

Screengrab of Nolan Siegel's IG Story (@nolansiegel via Instagram)

Larry David is an American comedian, writer, actor, and television producer. He is best known for co-creating Seinfeld and starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm, a show that pokes fun at everyday social situations. His comedy often highlights awkwardness and the small annoyances of life. For Siegel, watching David’s unapologetic humor has seemingly become a go-to way to unwind.

Ad

Before joining Arrow McLaren, Nolan Siegel started the 2024 season with part-time roles at Dale Coyne Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing. He was named Rookie of the Year in INDY NXT by Firestone in 2023 after finishing third in the standings with two wins.

Now in his first full-time IndyCar season, Siegel is trying to establish himself in a competitive field. Heading into the 109th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25, his teammates advanced to the second day of qualifying and will fight for the top spot for the race. Siegel, however, will start from 26th place on the grid.

Ad

Nolan Siegel sums up his Indy 500 qualifying after a "disappointing" day on the track

After qualifying wrapped up on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Nolan Siegel made it into the starting field for the 109th running of the Indy 500. The Arrow McLaren rookie will start the race from 26th position. While that guarantees him a place on the grid, Siegel was not satisfied with the result.

Ad

“It was a bit of a disappointing and confusing day for us,” Nolan Siegel said (via sbnation.com). “We’re in the show, and we’ll be fine come race day, but I’m not sure why we were so slow. The balance was good. I did four laps flat, and we’re just missing something on outright speed. I don’t think that will translate to race day, though, and I have full confidence we’ll figure it out, but we’re not where we want to start.”

Ad

This year’s qualifying session marked a big step for Siegel. Last year, his Indy 500 bid ended early when he crashed while trying to qualify for Dale Coyne Racing. Now with Arrow McLaren, he secured his first-ever Indy 500 start. Still, he knows the team has work to do.

Expand Tweet

Siegel's teammate Kyle Larson, who is once again attempting the double after his failed effort in 2024, also made the race and will start from 21st.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.