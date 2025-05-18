Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal is loving life at the 2025 Indy 500. Ahead of next week's 200-lap race, several sessions have been taking place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Rahal has also got his family alongside him for support.

Ad

In line with this, the 36-year-old has showcased his gratitude towards his family via his Instagram account. Alongside a picture of him with his two daughters, he also shared a heartwarming caption.

"All the stress in the world dissipates when you come back from a grueling day to smiles and hugs. Nothing better than my girls, my family. #Indy500," Graham Rahal wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Graham Rahal has been married to his wife, Courtney Force (daughter of 16-time NHRA Champion John Force), since November 2015. Moreover, their daughters' names are Harlan Ann Rahal (born in 2020) and Tinley Rahal (born in 2022).

In yesterday's qualifying session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (May 17), Rahal was only able to manage a P30 starting position in his #15 RLL car for next week's Indy 500 (May 25).

Graham Rahal's take on P30 starting position for Indy 500

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. However, despite this, he has yet to triumph in the Indy 500.

Ad

With his position of P30 locked in for next week's race, the 36-year-old had the following to add during his post-session interview at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Two of the guys that ran there at the end – Rinus and Marco – are two of the guys I respect the most around there. Both guys have been exceptionally fast and extremely talented at this place. You just never know what you’re going to get here. I think we improved our car. I’ve got to tip my hat to the No. 15 United Rentals guys, but this day didn’t start well," Rahal said via RLL.

Ad

He further added:

"The last couple of days have been tough but we found a lot and improved a lot. Had we gotten another shot at it, I think we would have gone faster but the reality of the situation is our guys kept their cool today and kept their heads down."

In last year's Indy 500, Graham Rahal managed a P15 finish behind Takuma Sato and Christian Lundgaard (Josef Newgarden won the race).

Ad

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's car, especially in the hands of the 36-year-old, performed well during last week's SONSIO GP at the IMS road course.

Considering this, Graham Rahal and Co. will have to maximize all the remaining sessions leading up to the 2025 Indy 500 to have a solid outing in the 200-lap race. The event usually witnesses quite a few crashes, and this could allow Rahal to move up the charts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.