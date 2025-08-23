"Nothing has changed": Will Power upset with Roger Penske as contract talks get indefinitely pushed

Team Penske star Will Power's IndyCar contract with the team expires at the end of the 2025 season. Coming into the second-to-last race of the season at Milwaukee Mile, the 43-year-old hasn't been offered an extension by the team. The Australian detailed his frustration with Roger Penske as the contract talks keep getting pushed.Will Power has been the best-performing Team Penske driver, currently sitting 6th in the IndyCar standings. Power also became the first Penske driver to take a win this season after crossing the chequered flag in P1 at the Grand Prix of Portland.Power's Team Penske contract has been a talking point since the start of the 2025 season. The Australian signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, in 2025 to handle the negotiations with Oriol Servia serving as Power's representative.Roger Penske came out earlier this year, suggesting the talks are ongoing with the Australian, while also detailing that the team is considering its options. As the season came close to its end with just a little over a week left, Will Power came out and detailed his frustrations over the contract talks getting indefinitely pushed.As the Team Penske driver arrived at the Milwaukee Mile, reporters questioned Power about his contract situation and whether there had been any advancements in talks with Roger Penske. The 43-year-old replied,“I mean at the end of the day, what is it, a week left, basically close to a week. Roger called me after Portland. He said 'Let's talk it out after Sunday and you know see where everything stands'. I keep getting asked the same question. Nothing has changed. He told me that after Detroit.”An update on Will Power's contract is expected during the final race weekend in Nashville or soon after it. David Malukas has been rumored as a possible replacement for the Australian.Will Power’s wife, Liz, reveals interest from other teams amid Team Penske contract uncertainty Will Power’s wife, Liz, came out after the Australians’ win in Portland. Liz shared what the last few months have been like for the Team Penske driver amid the uncertainty around his future. While detailing the same, Power's wife revealed that other teams have shown interest in the 43-year-old. She said,“After May, seeing Will going through this rollercoaster of the emotions, it's been more melancholy. Not mad; just disappointed because, as he's said, 'I've been loyal,' and we haven't gotten a lot of answers, and it's been hard to watch him go through that. But on the flipside, it's been a fun experience for us.” (via IndyStar)“Well, just because you see there's interest in Will. There's a lot of interest in Will. (Other teams outside Penske) see his worth. I think he's handling this, in whatever which way it goes, so we'll see what happens at the last race.”Power can make a move to AJ Foyt Racing if Team Penske decides to sign David Malukas. A move for the Australian will possibly lead to a silly IndyCar driver market, similar to what happened in F1 as Lewis Hamilton made the move to Ferrari.