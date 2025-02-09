"Nothing to do with the Swifties" - IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong's bold Super Bowl 2025 prediction features Taylor Swift admission

Despite being a New Zealander, Marcus Armstrong has a fairly strong interest in the American sporting realm. With the Super Bowl LIX starting in a few hours, the 24-year-old predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would topple the reign of the Kansas City Chiefs, while subsequently asserting that his prediction has "nothing to do with Swifties" due to singer Taylor Swift's close connection with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League and has won the Super Bowl three times in his career. He and Swift made their relationship official in 2023 and are often spotted attending each other's events.

On the other hand, Marcus Armstrong is a fairly new driver on the American open-wheel racing scene. He had been racing in the F1 feeder series before switching over to IndyCar.

With his interest now firmly lying in America, he gave his predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He revealed the reason for choosing the Eagles in the head-to-head and dismissing any concerns regarding Swift being a factor in this decision, as he said (via Meyer Shank Racing):

"Look, the [Philadelphia] Eagles are the team to beat this Super Bowl. It has nothing to do with the Swifties, I'm a Taylor Swift fan through and through, '22' is a great song. But look the Eagles, they got the better A-line, they got the better D-line. The thing is they are going to have to beat the [Kansas City] Chiefs by at least a touchdown because whenever it's a close game statistically, Chiefs always win."

Armstrong had been racing with Chip Ganassi Racing for the past two years and made the switch to Meyer Shank Racing for the 2025 season.

Marcus Armstrong is ecstatic to start his venture with Meyer Shank Racing

Marcus Armstrong at the Indycar Series Test - Source: Getty

Marcus Armstrong has made 29 race starts in IndyCar so far. His 2024 season saw him competing full-time, even in the races held at ovals. The Kiwi matured as a driver and scored his maiden podium at Detroit.

Reflecting on the opportunity to continue racing in the series, he said (via Meyer Shank Racing):

"I’m very proud to be joining Meyer Shank Racing in 2025. I had a great feeling when I met both Mike Shank and Jim Meyer, their passion for performance and meticulous work ethic was obvious from our first conversation and I want to thank them both for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at MSR over the off-season with the goal of hitting the ground running at the first race of the season in St Petersburg."

Marcus Armstrong has never broken into the top-10 around St. Petersburg. The first race of the season will be held around the street track, while he will have to wait till May to get another chance at racing in the elusive Indy 500.

