"Now it's not my problem" - Michael Andretti shares "weird" retirement feeling at first IndyCar race since exiting Andretti Global

Michael Andretti announced his exit from Andretti Global during the latter end of 2024 and relieved himself of the stress of managing several motorsport entities. Nonetheless, the former IndyCar champion showed up at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2 and reflected on his life post-retirement.

The 62-year-old took up his father's business after having an elusive racing career of his own. Andretti expanded the Indianapolis-based team into various other racing realms and tried to get the revered name on the F1 grid.

However, the F1 bid required a big sacrifice from Andretti as Formula One Management was not keen on having a private team on the grid. Witnessing this, Michael Andretti left his role and was no longer accountable for the direction that the established outfit would be headed in.

While the F1 application was finally accepted with Andretti Global's reduced role, the 62-year-old stayed away from the saga going on in the background. Moreover, he attended the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and shared his weird experience around his sudden retirement, and said (AP):

"No headaches. It’s weird that I have no schedule. I’m not used to it, like, I don’t know what to do. You’re always tense. You’re always thinking about what you’ve got to do next. Now it’s not my problem. I’m enjoying it a lot. More than I expected."

Michael Andretti was a legend of IndyCar as he won his solitary championship in 1991 and amassed 42 wins in his career spanning over two decades.

Bobby Rahal laments Michael Andretti's exit from Andretti Global

Michael Andretti at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint - Source: Getty

With Michael Andretti already having achieved massive feats, his departure did not go well with many. Moreover, Bobby Rahal was unhappy with the 62-year-old's exit from the sport and asserted how it was a loss for IndyCar to lose Andretti from the paddock during an episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast last month:

"I think it's a shame. I don't know what all happened there, but Michael's been so involved in this series for so many years, both as a driver and an owner. To be frank, I think it's a loss for the series to not have Michael in the paddock. I mean he is a dynamic guy, had a very successful time in the series with Honda or Chevy, brought up a lot of great racing drivers - Dario (Franchitti, 4-time IndyCar champ) and others. It's going to be very strange to not see him in the paddock. I think that's a loss for IndyCar."

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix was won by Alex Palou, who headed Scott Dixon for a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2. On the other hand, Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson finished fifth and sixth on the road, respectively.

Team's star driver Colton Herta was hit with pitstop woes during the race, which plummeted him down the field. The Indianapolis-based team will be looking to make a comeback in the next race at The Thermal Club on March 23.

