“Our car was much better”: Josef Newgarden calls out Mid-Ohio letdown in his ‘frustrating’ message

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently took part in the qualifying held at Mid-Ohio and did not achieve the desired results. He shared his thoughts about his session via his social media account.

The driver shared a tweet with his followers later during the day. In the tweet, he reflected on his qualifying and shared two pictures from the session. He also penned down how he felt that the car was much better. Newgarden wrote on his X account,

"Missed the fast 6 by thousandths. Frustrating starting 18th. Our car was much better than that, just need to focus on tomorrow 🇺🇸 🎆📷 @ignitemedia00"

Josef Newgarden drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He put in a lap of 01.05.6489 and will be starting the race on Sunday from 18th position.

The Nashville native's 2025 season is off to a decent start, as he qualified in 10th place for the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in third place. During the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1, he qualified in 24th place and finished the race in 9th place.

Josef Newgarden talks about why he never saw the crash with Louis Foster coming

Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. He spoke about his horrible crash with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster.

The crash occurred after Foster hit the barriers, spun around, and stopped on the track. The #2 Team Penske driver could not avoid the collision, and he hit the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car and went airborne before coming to a halt.

While talking at the pre-race interview at the Road America track, Bob Pockrass questioned Josef Newgarden about how he felt after the race. The latter replied by saying,

"Feel even better Bob"(0.25 onwards)

Further, he was asked about the incident and if he had the chance to speak to Foster about the same, to which he replied by saying,

"I didn't, but you know it's just bad timing. This is the wrong place wrong time so it happens...Yeah, I didn't see him. I didn't see him come across the track. You know, I saw Louis up against the wall, as I was exiting 4 and didn't think you know in the quick like you know this is happening in like a couple seconds, right? Wasn't really focused on him. As I went through 3 and then kinda as we're getting out of 4 I was trying to make a move on Palou. I was actually going to try and go underneath him."

"And so then right when I was making that move off of 4, I could see that Louis was sort of there and but it was still green and then I didn't see Louis until in until Palou went right, and as soon as he went right then I saw him coming across the track and I thought, 'no, this is it, there wasn't much else to do. If I go right I was gonna go into Palou. I don't have enough time because I had a big jump of speed on him. And then he had the advantage of seeing him before, I did so yeah, it's just bad timing, really bad timing," he added.

Josef Newgarden is currently standing in 17th place in the drivers' championship with 137 points to his credit.

