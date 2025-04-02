Paralyzed IndyCar icon reveals amazing painting dedicated to former series owners who saved his life

Sam Schmidt is a former IndyCar team owner who was paralyzed from the neck down after his crash during testing in 2000. However, efforts by the championship's previous owners, the Hulman-George family, aided in Schmidt's survival after the crash. Knowing how the Hulman-George family's efforts had led to him being alive, he dedicated a painting to the family and revealed the art piece on his Instagram decades later.

Schmidt was a budding racer and made his debut in IRL in 1997. He soon climbed up the pecking order and won his maiden race in Las Vegas in 1999. However, ahead of the 2000 season, he had taken part in a test at the Walt Disney World Speedway, where he crashed and was left paralyzed for the rest of his life.

While recovering from the crash, the former racer was told to partake in occupational therapy. That's when he started to paint and made his first painting. This painting was a special one as he recreated the Indianapolis 500 and gifted the Hulman-George family for possibly saving his life, as he wrote in his post:

"I picked up a paintbrush for the first time during hospital occupational therapy, they taught us to find an activity; to find a little independence again. My first painting? A Camaro. Over the years, painting became more than just therapy; it became a part of me.

"This piece right here is special. I dedicated it to the Hulman-George family, who owned the IndyCar Raceway at the time. They always championed health and safety in IndyCar... and it was their team that saved my life. I’m still here because of them. This painting and this moment is for them. What is your favorite activity that gives you independence?"

Sam Schmidt parted ways with the IndyCar grid as a team owner after McLaren completed the buyout agreement with him and Ric Peterson.

Sam Schmidt opened up about his thoughts after departing IndyCar team that he built from the ground up

Sam Schmidt with Arrow McLaren SP at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Sam Schmidt Motorsports was formed in 2001 and went on to write history in the IndyCar world. However, with the buyout agreement being completed by McLaren, the 60-year-old had to bid adieu to the IndyCar paddock.

Reflecting on how difficult saying goodbye to the racing world was, Schmidt said, via RACER:

"Stepping away from my ownership role with Arrow McLaren is bittersweet. This team has been my life’s work, growing from a dream into a competitor at the highest level... While I’m stepping back from ownership, my heart will always be with this team, and I’ll be cheering for its continued success every step of the way."

On the other hand, McLaren has appeared as one of the front runners in the 2025 season so far. The British team is the second-highest podium taker so far after a strong showing in Thermal Club, where Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard stood on the podium.

