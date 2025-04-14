Pato O'Ward “can’t wait to be back” for Detroit GP in new IndyCar promo

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward recently featured in a promotional video about the 2025 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix. The Detroit GP is scheduled to take place between May 30th and June 1st.

With FOX Sports taking over the broadcasting rights of the 2025 IndyCar campaign, fans have seen a positive change in terms of advertising races and events. Each passing race so far has been prominently hyped up by the FOX media team, with promotional videos and clips being a major point of investment.

The 2025 campaign is taking that forward following the conclusion of the season's third race, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Shortly after the event, which was won by Kyle Kirkwood, the official X handle for Detroit Grand Prix shared a promotional video, which features fan-favorite and star McLaren driver Pato O'Ward.

The Mexican could be seen hyping up the 2025 edition of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on June 1, immediately after the Indianapolis 500. O'Ward, who is a former winner of the race in Detroit, said in the promotional clip:

"This is IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward, and I can't wait to be back on the streets of Detroit this summer, May 30 - June 1. Join us as we race through the downtown streets and around many of Detroit's coolest landmarks. Get your tickets today at DetroitGP.com."

The Detroit Grand Prix has been in the IndyCar schedule since 1989, barring a few years of discontinuation in the 2000s and early 2010s. The 164.5-miles 100-lapped event takes place annually on the streets of Downtown Detroit, covering notable landmarks such as Jefferson Avenue and Bates Street. As has been the trend since 2012, it will take place in the weekend after the 2025 Indy 500.

Pato O'Ward's results and notable performances at Detroit Grand Prix

Pato O'Ward, who made his full-time IndyCar debut in 2019, has taken part in seven editions of of the Detroit Grand Prix in his career. His first outing at the venue, which came in 2019 as a driver for Carlin, saw him secure a respectable 14th-place finish.

O'Ward moved to Arrow McLaren the next season, a team where he has gone on to establish himself as a crucial cog. The Mexican's best result in the Detroit Grand Prix came in 2021. In the first Detroit race of the campaign, he would go on to convert his pole position into a third-place finish, before emerging victorious in the second Detroit race of the season.

His 2024 Detroit Grand Prix came at a crucial point, after a heartbreaking second-place result in the Indianapolis 500 behind Josef Newgarden. O'Ward finished the Detroit race in seventh position.

The 2025 season has seen Pato O'Ward secure a runner-up finish at Thermal Club and two top-15 finishes in St Petersburg and Long Beach. He finds himself at sixth position in the IndyCar standings after three races.

